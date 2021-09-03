Progenity to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:



A pre-recorded presentation at H.C. Wainwright’s 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference will be available on Progenity’s website beginning at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT on September 13, 2021, and will remain accessible for 90 days; and





A presentation at Baird’s 2021 Global Healthcare Conference at 7:55 a.m. ET / 4:55 a.m. PT on September 15, 2021.



The pre-recorded H.C. Wainwright presentation and the live audio webcast and archived replay of the Baird presentation will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.progenity.com/presentations.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company innovating in the fields of women’s health, gastrointestinal health and oral biotherapeutics. Progenity applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies. For additional information about Progenity, please visit the company’s website at www.progenity.com.

Investor Contact:

Robert Uhl

Managing Director, Westwicke ICR

ir@progenity.com

(619) 228-5886

Media Contact:

Kate Blom-Lowery

CG Life

media@progenity.com

(858) 457-2436



