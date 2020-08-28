PROGENITY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Progenity, Inc. on Behalf of Progenity Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) on behalf of Progenity stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Progenity has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



In June 2020, Progenity completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), in which it sold approximately 6.7 million shares for $15.00 per share.

On August 13, 2020, Progenity announced its second quarter 2020 results in a press release. Therein, the Company disclosed that “second-quarter revenues reflected a $10.3 million accrual for refunds to government payors,” related to a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and several states to resolve claims that Progenity had fraudulently billed federal healthcare programs for prenatal tests and provided kickbacks to physicians to induce them to order Progenity tests for their patients.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.24 per share, or 14%, to close at $7.71 per share on August 14, 2020.

