Profumo scandal Russian spy just a drunkard who struck it lucky, MI5 files reveal

Yevgeny Ivanov began a relationship with Christine Keeler, pictured, who was also having an affair with John Profumo - George Stroud/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The Russian spy at the centre of the Profumo affair was a bottom-pinching drunkard, not a mastermind, newly released archives have shown.

British officials feared that the immense scandal of 1963, which brought down a prime minister and eventually an entire government, had been masterminded in Moscow.

But newly declassified documents reveal that MI5 was ordered to conduct an investigation into whether the Soviet Union orchestrated the entire debacle.

Their conclusion - that Yevgeny Ivanov, the Soviet spy at the centre of the scandal, simply got lucky - was likely to have come as little surprise to those who knew and observed Ivanov during his time in Britain.

Ivanov had been sent to Britain in March 1960 as a naval attaché, although he was secretly working for the GRU, the Soviet Union’s military spy agency.

He began an affair with Christine Keeler, a 19-year-old model, who was also in a secret relationship with John Profumo, the secretary of state for war.

The scandal involving John Profumo brought down Harold Macmillan's government - Ron Case/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The scandal drove Harold Macmillan out of office as prime minister and contributed to the Conservative defeat at the 1964 general election.

While the press at the time presented Ivanov as a smooth operator, what emerges from the secret files released by the National Archives is a rather different picture.

By 1963, Ivanov - officially a naval attache at the Soviet embassy - was a chastened man who had been caught out by his alcoholism, reckless driving and boorish approach to women.

Multiple reports to the Security Service touch on Ivanov’s heavy drinking, including his proclivity for “triple whiskies” and “bottoms-up toasts” - and how he liked to get other guests drunk too.

Ivanov was always the last to leave parties, the files say, and sometimes had to be forcefully persuaded to depart at the end of an evening.

On more than one occasion, Ivanov was described as having to leave the room to be sick, having had too much to drink.

After one event, he insisted on driving home but agreed to do a “test drive” around the block first.

Story continues

“If I do it badly, you can take me home,” he told the source. Ivanov “passed” the test, however.

'Ivanov the Terrible'

Elsewhere, his driving was described as reckless, while he also built up a track record of harassing women.

At one social event, Ivanov was said to have “become very amorous” with the wife of an American naval attache. She lodged a complaint about it.

At another, he was said to have spent the evening bothering ladies with “attempted pinching of the sensitive portions of their anatomy”.

Members of his social circle dubbed him “Ivanov the Terrible”, claimed one source.

Such was his poor behaviour, including dangerous driving, that the Foreign Office was inclined to file an official complaint to the Soviet Embassy. MI5 encouraged the idea, believing it an opportunity to persuade him to switch his allegiance.

By that stage, the Security Service was convinced that Ivanov was a member of the GRU - because despite ostensibly being a naval officer, he appeared to show little interest in ships, was reluctant to ever talk about his service career and didn’t seem to have ever gone to sea.

By January of 1962, MI5 sources were saying of Ivanov: “He used to be very lively, energetic and of a somewhat independent nature. He is now much quieter.”

Osteopath felt he was being scapegoated

Despite his poor behaviour, Ivanov appeared to strike lucky in befriending Stephen Ward, an osteopath to high society. MI5 suspected that Moscow gave Ivanov extra social freedom to allow him to exploit the relationship.

Nevertheless, the affair appeared, according to the MI5 report, to be a simple case of opportunism rather than dastardly plotting.

That would certainly explain the reactions of several Eastern Bloc representatives who found the whole affair humorous.

As Viktor Groshev, a Soviet attache told a Western counterpart: “We consider this a purely internal British matter and we are very much amused."

Other files released reveal that Ward felt he was being scapegoated.

The osteopath was convicted of living off the immoral earnings of prostitutes, but died before he could be sentenced, having taken a drug overdose during his trial.

Ward wrote to Harold Wilson, then leader of the opposition, pleading innocence in June 1963, two months before his death - saying comments made about him in Parliament had been "most unfair and prejudicial to my legal position".

Another report revealed that Ward had told the prime minister's principal private secretary: "If you were in my position, you would feel as if you were being assassinated at this moment."

'Dangerous drug'

MI5 also noted that a "dangerous drug" that rendered a person "incapable of resisting orders" was circulating among Keeler's social circles.

British intelligence services considered Methadrine "very useful to any intelligence services exploiting it".

The note said that Mandy Rice-Davies, a friend of Keeler's who became one of the well-known names in connection with the Profumo scandal, had been seen by the source of the MI5 information to be under the influence of the drug after an American "con man" crushed as many as six tablets into a glass and gave it to her.

The source described how Rice-Davies experienced all the expected symptoms of the drug, with the note adding that by the time "acute schizophrenia" set in, "the subject will do or say anything he or she is ordered to do or say".