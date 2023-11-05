Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 4, 2023

Operator: Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Profound Medical Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today; Stephen Kilmer, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Stephen Kilmer: Thank you. Good afternoon everyone. Let me start by pointing out that this conference call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Securities Laws of the United States and Canada. All forward-looking statements are based on Profound's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations and relate to, among other things, expectations regarding the efficacy of the company's treatment technologies, results of future clinical trials, the ability to obtain coding and/or reimbursement from third-party payers, anticipated financial performance, business prospects, strategies, regulatory developments, market acceptance, and future commitments. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this conference call. Profound undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law. For the benefit of those, who are new to the Profound story, I would also like to take a moment to summarize our business. Profound develops and markets customizable incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue. We are currently commercializing TULSA-PRO, a technology that combines real-time MRI robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control.

The technology is designed to provide customizable and predictable radiation-free ablation of a surgeon-defined prostate volume, while actively protecting the urethra and rectum to help preserve the patient's natural functional abilities. TULSA-PRO is CE marked, Health Canada approved, and 510(k) cleared by the FDA. In the U.S., we employ a pure recurring revenue model for TULSA-PRO, whereby we charge customers on a per-procedure basis for TULSA-PRO consumables, lease of medical devices, and services associated with extended warranties. Outside of the United States, we primarily deploy a capital and consumable sales and service models separately if the situation warrants that. We're also commercializing Sonalleve, an innovative therapeutic platform that is CE marked for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases.

Sonalleve has also been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration for the non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids and has recently obtained FDA approval under our Humanitarian Device Exemption for the treatment of osteoid osteoma. The business model for Sonalleve Systems is currently a one-time sale of the capital equipment. On the call today, representing the company are Dr. Arun Menawat, Profound's Chief Executive Officer; and Rashed Dewan, the Chief Financial Officer. With that said, I'll now turn the call over to Rashed.

Rashed Dewan: Good afternoon, everyone. And welcome to our third quarter 2023 conference call. On behalf of the management team, and everyone at Profound I would like to thank you for your ongoing interest in our company. For those of you who are shareholders, we'd appreciate your continued interest and support. I will turn the call over to Arun in a moment for an update on our commercial activities. However, before I do I would like to provide a brief update on our third quarter 2023 financial results. The streamlined thing, all of the numbers will refer to have been rounded. They are approximate. For the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 the company recorded revenue of $1.7 million with the full amount coming from recurring revenue, representing an increase of 9% in recurring revenue compared to Q2 2023 and 40% compared to the same period of 2022.

Total revenue in last year third quarter was $2 million with 800,000 of that coming from one-time sale of capital equipment in international markets. Total operating expenses in the 2023 third quarter, which consists of R&D, G&A, and selling and distribution expenses were $7.6 million, a decrease of 18% compared with $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. We're heading back down further. Expenditures for R&D were $3.4 million, a decrease of 28% compared to the third quarter of 2022. G&A expenses decreased by 15% to $2 million and selling and distribution expenses were $2.2 million consistent with the same period of last year. Net finance income for the 2023 third quarter were $1 million compared with net finance income of $3.3 million in the same three-month period of 2022.

Overall, the company recorded a third quarter 2023 net loss of $5.6 million, or $0.26 per common share, compared with a net loss of $5 million, or $0.24 per common share for the same three-month period in 2022. As of September 30, 2023, Profound had cashed up $33.6 billion. With that, I will now turn the call over to Arun.

Arun Menawat: Thank you Rashed and good afternoon everyone. Q3 2023 was our sixth consecutive quarter of recurring revenue growth and our rolling four quarter U.S. growth rate is at just over 60%. There are two main drivers of that trend, despite TULSA still currently being predominantly private pay. First, our strategy to focus on educating our surgeons on the flexibility of TULSA, in that it can be used to treat an unparalleled variety of prostate disease patients, continues to show signs of success. Indeed, we saw more and more sites increase the variety of TULSA patients they treated in the third quarter. With respect to indications, approximately 57% were treated for prostate cancer, 32% were hybrid patients suffering from both cancer and BPH, 7% were salvage and 4% were men with BPH only.

TULSA is increasingly being used in patients who are diagnosed with prostate cancer but also have symptoms of BPH. We continue to see TULSA as the only viable minimally invasive option for such patients. With cancer grade, approximately 8% were Grade Group 1, 55% was Grade Group 2, 27% were Grade Group 3, and 10% was Grade Group 4 and Grade Group 5. In terms of ablation, around 60% were whole gland, 26% was subtotal, but more than half the gland, and 14% was focal therapy. The prostate size, approximately 2% or less than 20 cc, 38% were between 20 cc to 40 cc, 31% were between 40 cc to 60 cc, 24% were 60 cc to 100 cc, and 5% were over 100 cc. We have been presented this data to you on a quarterly basis and there are two valuable dynamics worth watching.

First, using TULSA our surgeons have a choice of performing whole gland or partial gland therapy and yet 60% of patients treated our whole gland therapies, which tells us that TULSA is mostly about mainstream adoption, as majority of cancer patient population require whole gland therapy. And second, the number of patients being treated, who have both diseases, cancer and BPH is increasing. Treating such variety of populations is only possible with TULSA. That fact not only separates TULSA from the niche, vocal only therapy space, but is also helping the urology community gain an understanding that TULSA is poised to become a mainstream treatment alongside radical prostatectomy and radiation therapy. And that mainstream position for TULSA is coming at an opportune time.

Since we announced the AMAs establishment of three new CPT1 Category 1 codes for TULSA, which will be effective on January 1, 2025, we have started to see a change in market dynamics with providers who were previously reluctant to build on a cash pay model now wanting to establish themselves as TULSA users ahead of the transition to a payer pay paid model. A prime example of this is the Cleveland Clinic. Recognizing our strong clinical data, the flexibility of our technology, and that a CPT Code is on the horizon, we have just signed a master agreement that will include over 20 sites. They intend to start with three sites, including their main site in Cleveland, and their largest prostate cancer site in Western Florida. We're thrilled that one of the leading medical centers in the U.S. recognizes the value of the technology and is preparing 14 months in advance to get many of their sites up and running.

Going forward, we anticipate that newer TULSA sites will also be those that are looking to adopt TULSA for its payer pay model and not necessarily to build a cash pay practice. The second driver of our recurring revenue growth has been our low cost, high impact marketing efforts to educate patients. More and more TULSA-PRO sites are telling us that patients are asking for TULSA by name. The number of fits to the tulsaprocedure.com website, which is designed for patient education has increased by fivefold to approximately 40,000 per month in the last 18 months. Many international TULSA-PRO sites are also informing us that they are getting inquiries through our website. Supporting the efforts, the feedback from patients who have undergone TULSA remains extremely positive, helping to start making TULSA a brand name with patients.

On the product development front, we're also continuing to build the TULSA AI brand aggressively. TULSA AI is a brand name for software modules, where each module is designed to perform a certain intelligent function elegantly. Thermal boost for which we received 510(k) clearance from the FDA this quarter is the first of those. Thermal boost allows a TULSA surgeon to provide extra heat at a tumor region if they suspect that there is extra capsular involvement or protuberance of the prostate tissue into the muscle of the patient. The thermal boost application has already been used by many sites with excellent reviews, both in terms of visibility for later stage disease patients, as well as time savings. The next TULSA AI module we are working on is the Contouring Assistant.

This is about automating the TULSA treatment design, in itself a game changing technology. The module they've already developed and at the moment, we are in the clinical validation phase for FDA submission. The technology is such that users past treatment designs, and recommends a design in a new procedure based upon that knowledge. We are already getting positive reviews from the physicians who are performing the clinical validation. As you know, our treatment and outcomes database will continue to grow and the knowledge of the AI will continue to increase and the proposed treatment design will continue to improve. We believe that this has the potential to also continue to improve outcomes even further and TULSA is the only system that will have that capability.

We have a week with the FDA to conduct rigorous clinical analysis, a high bar that is normally set for diagnostic level AI software. Having such rigorous data analysis will give us significant flexibility to market the product in terms of critical outcome and time saving messaging. We continue to expect that we will gain FDA clearance in or around Q2 2024. Coming back to the dynamic that TULSA is increasingly being used to treat patients who also have BPH, we also announced at our recent Analyst and Investor Day that we are developing a BPH specific application using the core TULSA technology. This new application will also use the TULSA AI automated treatment design capability, which will allow our surgeons to custom design the treatment plan.

We believe that the customization capability of TULSA, the fact that there is no blood loss, risking the patient during the procedure, and TULSA’s proven durability due to its profit shrinkage over time will position it as a best in class treatment modality. We are making the information public at an early stage due to the request from our physicians but we are not prepared to talk about further privatization of the technology at this stage, except to confirm that we believe that it will be a faster procedure. We will make timing of the project available by next summer but in the meantime, I can assure you that we're not talking about a project that will take several years to bring to market like it would for a new indication. TULSA is already cleared for the ablation of both malignant and benign tissue and as such, there is a lot of clinical and safety data already available.

To summarize, our team has done extraordinary work in driving adoption of TULSA-PRO so far. We are commercializing an autonomous, robotic technology that is incision free and radiation free, results in no blood loss, doesn't require a hospital stay, and preserves a prostate disease patient’s natural functional abilities. Our AI initiative is advancing the technology further to create a continuous improvement technology which we believe can break the barriers of today's accepted clinical outcomes. We have generated significant positive clinical data in various patient segments that have been confirmed by real world data. Our hospital and early adopter surgeon partners have become experienced with the TULSA-Pro System and can help to drive future adoption.

We are thrilled to have partnered with leading hospitals, as well as provider companies, such as RedNet who have figured out how to use the MR not only for diagnosis but also for treatment and create efficient patient care workflow that also optimizes economics. We have received overwhelmingly positive patient feedback. This is helping new patients to become educated and empowered and our unique ability to customize treatment is a new concept that is resonating well with them and surgeons alike. The AMA has established CPT Category 1 codes that come into effect in January 2025. Our focus on investments in sales, marketing, and research and development is producing meaningful results. We believe TULSA is proving to be the most versatile technology for prostate disease with a total addressable market in the 600,000 patient range, which is greater than that for any other technology that can be used to treat patients with prostate cancer.

We are thrilled that world renowned Cleveland Clinic has recognized the value of our technology, and has just signed a Master Agreement for over 20 sites. We are developing a set of software modules to further improve clinical outcomes, procedural planning, and time efficiency. We received FDA clearance for the first module thermal boost in the third quarter. We are targeting FDA clearance of our second module, a Contouring Assistant later next year, and believe that the clearance will allow us to more confidently enter the BPH space. This ends our prepared remarks for today. With that Rashed and I are happy to take any questions you might have. Operator.

