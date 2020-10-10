Profiteers are manipulating Americans' outrage. Let's commit to resist them together.

My neighbor, a Catholic priest, made an interesting point the other day. He said President Donald Trump and COVID-19 reminded him of the biblical story of David and Goliath. Only now, David is getting the worst of it.

I was confused. The president lives his life as if he were Goliath. And a virus too tiny to see has knocked him down.

As I noted this to my neighbor, he shuffled a moment and then said, "Well, I like to think of the president as David."

My neighbor believes, as do many supporters, that the president fights against the giant of our collective establishment gone awry. And my neighbor is rooting for the president to rise up in righteousness to continue fighting for him and for all the people who have been dismissed and condescended to by the liberal intelligentsia.

My conservative friends have taken note of the glee that some of the president's detractors expressed after Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19. And it’s causing even more outrage.

My progressive friends have taken note of the lack of contact tracing after the White House event, the timeline of subsequent events and the seeming disregard for people's safety. And they are outraged, too.

This is a time for national unity

Let’s recap: there’s a pandemic going on. We don’t know enough about it. There’s no cure. We have many economic challenges. Why, again, are we outraged by each other instead of fighting the virus?

In three words: Money and power

When we work together for the good of humanity, it is bad for demagogues and profiteers. Demagogues and profiteers increase their money and power in times of chaos. Chaos is fomented by outrage. Media outlets gain viewers and readers. We give the media more of our attention to confirm our self-righteousness. Then we give the demagogues and profiteers our power and our money, because they persuade us that their solution will lead to peace. (It doesn’t.)

Almost everyone prefers peace to violence and this preference is easily exploited. There will always be provocateurs who use acts and accusations of violence to grow outrage and gain power. There will be media to cover it.

We are missing the opportunity to stop the pandemic, fix our economy and increase justice without acts of violence. We are missing these opportunities due to manipulated outrage. How do we stop being outraged? It starts in each of us.

Pause before posting latest outrage

For every “outrage video” I see, I pause to ask myself: Who wants me to be outraged and what do they gain?

If I react, how helpful will my actions be in solving the thing I’m outraged by? Am I simply spreading more outrage, and if so, who will catch it?

I consider again, who are the puppet masters of outrage? How can I thwart their plans?

For the long haul, we need to consider the following big questions: What do we want as a society? What are the “new rules” that assume inherent human value and justice? When triggered by provocateurs, can we calm ourselves enough to plan a course of action? Are we willing to sacrifice justice for peace? Can we find peace through a principled stand for justice?

The people who exploit the divisions in this country are wily and cunning. They will find our hot buttons and push them, knowing how we will react. They may know our hot buttons better than we know them ourselves. And we must accept this vulnerability to diffuse its power.

Let’s start working together on our collective challenges, beginning with the pandemic, the economy and justice for all.

Debilyn Molineaux is co-founder and CEO of the Bridge Alliance. She also co-founded, the National Conversation Project and Living Room Conversations. Follow her on Twitter: @debilynm

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Let's resist the powerful forces manipulating Americans' outrage