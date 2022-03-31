Profit.co Named a Leader in OKR Software for the 7th Consecutive Quarter in G2 Spring 2022 Report

Profit.co reviews

Profit.co reviews

FREMONT, Calif., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2, the world's largest tech marketplace, has recognized Profit.co as leader in OKR Software for the seventh consecutive quarter. This recognition is awarded to outstanding products that fall in the Leader/High Performer quadrant of the G2 Grid, a widely recognized software standard that plots products based on their market presence and satisfaction. This rating is based on verified G2 reviews from Profit.co customers.

Additionally, G2 has awarded Profit.co a series of other badges in the OKR category, such as a Momentum Leader, Mid-Market Leader, and Small Business Leader.

Furthermore, Profit.co was recognized in the Performance Management category with badges such as Momentum Leader, Leader, and High Performer in the Mid-Market Grid, Best Support, Easiest to Do Business With, and Leader for Small Businesses, as well as a Leader Badge in the Asia Regional Grid. Profit.co was also recognized as a Leader in Task Management on the Asia Regional Grid and received other badges that highlighted Profit.co's outstanding features, customer support, and service.

Five-star reviews from satisfied customers share that the customer service, catalog of flexible features, and OKR certification and coaching options make Profit.co their top choice for OKR software. One client's recent five-star review shared that Profit.co has helped them set and measure their ambitious goals. This customer noted that the step-by-step guide was especially useful for creating structured OKRs, and the flexible cascading options made aligning business unit objectives with corporate goals simple. Additionally, one five-star reviewer shared that "Profit has provided me a tool to help me manage my team more effectively, and has resulted in performance and productivity improvements."

A mid-market reviewer also shared that they found the certification and training sessions helpful in contextualizing OKRs as a framework. This reviewer emphasized that they were looking for a digital platform to help their workforce align goals with corporate direction and growth — and they found this using Profit.co's software and training sessions.

Story continues

Furthermore, Profit.co offers customers features such as 40+ OKR integrations, downloadable OKR progress presentations, real-time progress dashboards, and API access, all of which assist with better OKR management and understanding without sacrificing usability.

About Profit.co

Founded in 2018, Profit.co, HQ in Fremont, California, USA, is an enterprise OKR Software, integrated with Performance Management, Task Management, Employee Engagement, and Strategy Execution. With easy-to-use UI, Profit.co enables businesses to practice OKRs at every level of an organization with full alignment vertically and horizontally. Learn more at Profit.co or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Press Contact:

Divya Joseph

divya@profit.co

Related Images













Image 1: Profit.co reviews









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



