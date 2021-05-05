Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

Profire Energy, Inc.
·11 min read

Company Reports Gross Margin Improvement and Positive Operating Cash Flow for First Quarter

LINDON, Utah, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, today reported financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2021 ending March 31, 2021. A conference call will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

First Quarter Summary

  • Recognized revenue of $5.1 million

  • Realized gross profit of $2.2 million or 42.7% of total revenues

  • Net loss of $(601,500) or $(0.01) per share

  • Generated $1.8 million of cash flow from operations

  • Cash and liquid investments of $19.4 million while remaining debt-free

“The outlook for consumption of oil and gas continues to improve in the short-term as COVID-19 related restrictions ease and vaccine distribution progresses. Given this trend, we believe the worst of the pandemic is behind us and therefore have started to reinvest in our business to ensure we are well positioned to take advantage of the pending recovery. Although we were able to take deliberate actions to drastically reduce expenses during the heart of the pandemic, this quarter’s increase in SG&A is primarily staff-related to accommodate our current and future customers as demand increases. Additionally, I am pleased that we were able to sequentially increase our cash and liquid investments while remaining debt free,” said Ryan Oviatt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and CFO of Profire Energy.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues for the period equaled $5.1 million, compared to $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $7.4 million in the prior-year quarter. The sequential and year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on our industry which drastically decreased drilling and completion activity and wiped out the capital budgets of our customers in 2020.

Gross profit was $2.2 million, compared to $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $3.2 million in the prior-year quarter. Gross margin was 42.7% of revenues, compared to 48.7% of revenues in the prior quarter and 42.5% of revenues in the first quarter of 2020. The sequential decrease was due to product mix and lower coverage of fixed costs associated with the drop in revenue.

Total operating expenses were $3.0 million, compared to $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $3.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year improvement reflects the actions taken to reduce expenses and adjust the company’s cost structure in response to the unusual operating environment over the past year.

Compared with the same quarter last year, operating expenses for G&A decreased 22%, R&D decreased 37% and depreciation increased by 14%.

Net loss for the first quarter was ($601,500) or ($0.01) per share, compared to net income of $55,918 or $0.00 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020 and a net loss of ($365,264) or ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year.

Cash and liquid investments totaled $19.4 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $17.6 million at the end of 2020, and the Company continues to operate debt-free.

“We are encouraged by the overall level of activity we are seeing in our core legacy business as well as some of the traction we are experiencing in our growth segment areas of focus. We expect this trend to continue for our core business and through our recently signed partnerships with Spartan Controls and ECI,” stated Cameron Tidball, Co-CEO of Profire Energy. “We also continue to strategically explore additional industries where our products and solutions expertise can be leveraged, including power and infrastructure and renewable fuels. Through expansion of strategic partnerships and our internal sales and business development initiatives, we expect to continue to gain brand awareness and sales in both our traditional and new markets.”

Conference Call

Profire Energy Executives will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 6, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. MT)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837

International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via this link:
http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144678. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will
register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting the conference call,
please contact Todd Fugal at 1-801-796-5127.

A replay of the call will be available via the dial-in numbers below after 4:00 p.m. ET on the same
day through May 20, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 10014415

About Profire Energy, Inc.
Profire Energy assists energy production companies in the safe and efficient production and transportation of oil and natural gas. As energy companies seek greater safety for their employees, compliance with more stringent regulatory standards, and enhanced margins with their energy production processes, Profire Energy's burner management products are continuing to be a key part of their solutions. Profire Energy has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; Millersburg, Ohio; and Spruce Grove, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements made in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s expected growth and expansion outside of the Company’s traditional market, and holding an earnings call on May 6, 2021. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risks and factors identified in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Profire Energy, Inc.
Ryan Oviatt, Co-CEO, Co-President & CFO
(801) 796-5127

Three Part Advisors
Steven Hooser, Partner
214-872-2710

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1 Financial Information

PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

(Unaudited)

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

10,475,429

$

9,148,312

Short-term investments

2,293,992

2,388,601

Accounts receivable, net

2,772,162

3,719,508

Inventories, net (note 3)

8,104,532

8,414,772

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (note 4)

823,901

1,678,428

Income tax receivable

580,751

486,154

Total Current Assets

25,050,767

25,835,775

LONG-TERM ASSETS

Long-term investments

6,589,247

6,064,294

Financing right-of-use asset

38,969

50,094

Property and equipment, net

11,926,464

12,021,811

Intangible assets, net

1,716,187

1,771,870

Goodwill

2,579,381

2,579,381

Total Long-Term Assets

22,850,248

22,487,450

TOTAL ASSETS

$

47,901,015

$

48,323,225

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$

975,755

$

1,178,979

Accrued liabilities (note 5)

1,361,404

1,196,870

Current financing lease liability (note 6)

36,408

39,451

Total Current Liabilities

2,373,567

2,415,300

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

Net deferred income tax liability

522,163

522,870

Long-term financing lease liability (note 6)

4,353

12,669

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,900,083

2,950,839

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (note 7)

Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized: no shares issued or outstanding

Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 51,434,074 issued and 48,021,696 outstanding at March 31, 2021, and 51,384,961 issued and 47,972,583 outstanding at December 31, 2020

51,434

51,385

Treasury stock, at cost

(5,353,019

)

(5,353,019

)

Additional paid-in capital

30,391,837

30,293,472

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,017,292

)

(2,148,924

)

Retained earnings

21,927,972

22,529,472

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

45,000,932

45,372,386

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

47,901,015

$

48,323,225

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.

PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

REVENUES (note 8)

Sales of goods, net

$

4,657,535

$

6,860,958

Sales of services, net

434,814

586,184

Total Revenues

5,092,349

7,447,142

COST OF SALES

Cost of goods sold-product

2,537,634

3,833,682

Cost of goods sold-services

380,028

448,784

Total Cost of Goods Sold

2,917,662

4,282,466

GROSS PROFIT

2,174,687

3,164,676

OPERATING EXPENSES

General and administrative expenses

2,554,536

3,272,538

Research and development

256,891

409,726

Depreciation and amortization expense

167,485

147,472

Total Operating Expenses

2,978,912

3,829,736

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(804,225

)

(665,060

)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

Gain on sale of fixed assets

73,901

Other income (expense)

(97

)

347

Interest income

21,062

74,393

Total Other Income

94,866

74,740

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(709,359

)

(590,320

)

INCOME TAX BENEFIT

107,859

225,056

NET LOSS

$

(601,500

)

$

(365,264

)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

$

139,606

$

(945,423

)

Unrealized losses on investments

(7,974

)

(157,354

)

Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

131,632

(1,102,777

)

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

$

(469,868

)

$

(1,468,041

)

BASIC LOSS PER SHARE (note 9)

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.01

)

FULLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE (note 9)

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.01

)

BASIC WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING

47,990,101

47,492,441

FULLY DILUTED WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING

47,990,101

47,492,441

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.

PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

$

(601,500

)

$

(365,264

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization expense

293,615

259,801

(Gain) Loss on sale of fixed assets

(73,901

)

Bad debt expense

(3,084

)

133,803

Stock awards issued for services

125,043

66,348

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

974,602

1,314,939

Income taxes receivable/payable

(94,597

)

107,561

Inventories

342,980

537,668

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

906,459

168,546

Deferred tax asset/liability

(707

)

(114,564

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(48,245

)

(1,837,760

)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

1,820,665

271,078

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

27,784

Sale (purchase) of investments

(438,830

)

387,326

Purchase of property and equipment

(57,825

)

(525,384

)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(468,871

)

(138,058

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Value of equity awards surrendered by employees for tax liability

(26,629

)

(148,879

)

Cash received in exercise of stock options

2,020

Principal paid towards lease liability

(11,227

)

(19,089

)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(37,856

)

(165,948

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

13,179

(95,598

)

NET CHANGE IN CASH

1,327,117

(128,526

)

CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

9,148,312

7,358,856

CASH AT END OF PERIOD

$

10,475,429

$

7,230,330

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION

CASH PAID FOR:

Interest

$

1,936

$

872

Income taxes

$

$

NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Common stock issued in settlement of accrued bonuses

$

$

419,373

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.



Latest Stories

  • Rangers fire president John Davidson, GM Jeff Gorton in stunning shakeup

    The firings come just one day after the Rangers put out a scathing release ripping the NHL DoPS and calling for George Parros' job.

  • Police open investigation into Jake Virtanen sexual misconduct allegations

    Police have confirmed an investigation has been opened after a woman went public with allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against Canucks forward Jake Virtanen.

  • Fred VanVleet on Raptors' frustrating season: 'We're the best worst team of all-time'

    Fred VanVleet was quick to note he was kidding, but we can't think of a better bunch of words to summarize the 2021 Toronto Raptors.

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers called Packers GM 'Jerry Krause' in texts with teammates

    Rodgers apparently found a creative way to mock the GM he reportedly loathes.

  • Toronto Blue Jays returning to Buffalo for second year in a row

    The Blue Jays say they will call Sahlen Field home starting June 1.

  • Survey: Misogyny, racism and bullying prevalent across Canadian youth hockey

    Canada's game continues to grapple with a culture of misogyny, racism and bullying, according to a survey of former youth hockey coaches and players.

  • Blue Jays proving they are prioritizing present over future

    Patience no longer rules the day for the Blue Jays, who have hinted at an increased urgency around the ball club.

  • Report: Ex-Raps coach Nate Bjorkgren has relationship issues with Pacers

    Bjorkgren is finishing up his first year as Pacers coach. It could be his last.

  • NHL continues to enable Tom Wilson's dangerous antics with another lazy ruling

    The NHL's Department of Player Safety seemed to do the most dangerous player in the game another serious favor with its latest pocket-change fine.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Michelle Waterson in top form after finishing brutal 4x4x48 challenge

    Waterson, who is ranked ninth among strawweights and coming off a win over Angela Hill, loved the experience of what was clearly a grueling exercise.

  • Knicks sign Argentine star Luca Vildoza to 4-year, $13.6M contract ahead of free agency

    Luca Vildoza was praised by Kobe Bryant a few years ago.

  • Lehmann kicked off German club's board after racist text

    BERLIN — Former Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann was removed from Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin's supervisory board on Wednesday after sending a racist text message to a Black former player. Dennis Aogo published a screenshot of Lehmann's WhatsApp message asking whether Aogo was “actually your quota Black person.” Aogo, a former Germany player, was working for broadcaster Sky covering the Champions League semifinal game between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. “WOW are you serious?” Aogo wrote on Instagram. “This message was probably not meant for me.” Lehmann said on Twitter that he apologized to Aogo for the “impression” given by the message. He added that Aogo was “knowledgeable” in his work as a TV analyst and said he raised Sky's share or “quota” of the ratings. Lehmann has also been a Sky analyst but will no longer appear on its coverage of games, Sky Germany executive vice-president for sports Charly Classen said on Wednesday. Andreas Fritzenkötter, a spokesman for Hertha investor Lars Windhorst, told the dpa news agency that Lehmann was no longer an adviser to Windhorst or his company's representative on the supervisory board. The club said Lehmann had expressed himself “in a racist way” in the message to Aogo. “Such statements do not reflect in any way the values that Hertha BSC stands for and actively campaigns for,” club president Werner Gegenbauer said. “Hertha BSC distances itself from any form of racism." Lehmann had joined the Hertha supervisory board in May 2020 on behalf of Windhorst. Hertha goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow welcomed the announcement that Lehmann was no longer involved with the club. “We as a club, as Hertha, represent certain values. Those weren't reflected in this message. Therefore, I think this step had to come,” Schwolow said. Lehmann backstopped Arsenal's “Invincibles” squad in 2003-04 and also played at Borussia Dortmund and Schalke. He made 61 appearances for Germany and retired in 2011. Aogo, who was in Germany's squad at the 2010 World Cup, retired last year. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Dak Prescott is helping to lead NFL revolution on mental health

    Pro football culture is starting to view mental health considerations less as a weakness to be concealed and more as a strength to be embraced.

  • NASCAR officially reveals the 2022 Cup Series car

    The car will replace the current Cup Series car ahead of the 2022 season and is designed to be more affordable for team owners.

  • Vancouver police open investigation into Jake Virtanen sexual misconduct allegations

    Police have confirmed an investigation has been opened after a woman went public with allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen. "On Monday, Vancouver police detectives made contact with the complainant after learning of allegations in media coverage on the weekend," said Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin. "In the interest of privacy and to protect the integrity of the investigative process, we are unable to provide further information at this time." On the weekend, the Canucks placed the 24-year-old on leave after the allegations surfaced. In a statement, the team said it had launched an independent investigation. "Our organization does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously," it read. Visintin said, generally speaking, police do not identify victims in sexual assault cases. Suspects are only identified if they are charged, following an investigation. Virtanen, who is from Langley, B.C., was drafted sixth overall by Vancouver in 2014.

  • Canadian boxer Many Bujold fighting for Tokyo Olympic berth outside ring

    Mandy Bujold would have far preferred fighting this battle within the familiar ropes of the ring.Instead, the Tokyo Olympic fate for Canada's best boxer lies in the hands of the Court of Arbitration for Sport after her Tokyo qualifying tournament was scrapped due to COVID-19. Bujold and her lawyer Sylvie Rodrigue were denied their appeal to the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday, leaving the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne her last chance to box in what would be her final Games. "I had been hopeful (about the IOC's decision)," Bujold said Wednesday morning. "But they did not even address the issues in our letter, which is really unfortunate, right?"You think of the Olympics and the principles of Olympism, you think about fairness, you think about sportsmanship, you think about all these things that make the Olympics what they are, and make me proud to be an Olympian and to get this response was really tough."Bujold's case, which Rodrigue planned to file before the end of day Wednesday, is about motherhood, and the timing of her maternity leave that would have been ideal without a global pandemic. After a competitive year erased by COVID-19, the 11-time national flyweight champion had been confident she'd clinch a berth at the Olympic qualifying tournament this month in Buenos Aires, but the event was recently cancelled due to a dangerous wave of the virus in Argentina.With no remaining international competitions for boxers from the Americas, athletes were selected on a revised ranking system using three events between 2018 and 2019 — all events Bujold didn't compete in because they conflicted with her maternity leave. Bujold's daughter Kate Olympia was born on Nov. 5, 2018.Bujold's case is a human rights violation and discrimination case, Rodrigue said, noting it violates two particular rules of the Olympic Charter, that the IOC's role is:— to act against any form of discrimination affecting the Olympic movement;— to encourage and support the promotion of women in sport at all levels and in all structures with a view to implementing the principle of equality of men and women.In the Olympic Boxing Task Force's revised ranking system for Tokyo, "It's like Mandy has never been ranked in the world," Rodrigue said. "What we say is the fact that they do not accommodate pregnant or postpartum athletes by recognizing their rankings pre-pregnancy, they are violating the rights of the athletes from a gender equity and from a discrimination standpoint."The 33-year-old Bujold had planned to retire after the Tokyo Games, and had already pushed back her departure for a year after the Olympics were postponed to 2021. "I've been training for this opportunity, for this final moment to kind of close this chapter of my career, and now not even being able to have that opportunity, that's really tough," she said. Both the Canadian Olympic Committee and Boxing Canada wrote letters in support of her appeal to the IOC, Bujold said. The continental qualifiers were originally scheduled for last March, but were scrapped due to the pandemic.Adding to the frustration, the European qualifying event is still happening next month in Paris. Bujold said a European boxer with an identical story — she had a baby and took maternity leave around the same time — is just one fight from punching her ticket to Tokyo. Whatever the CAS rules, there was never a doubt Bujold would pursue this battle to the end. "I think about when I'm preparing for a fight in the ring, I make sure that I do everything possible to give myself the opportunity to win. And, that's exactly what we're doing right now, in a different type of fight," she said. "As much as (Tuesday) was tough to get that news, and you kind of want to just give up and just say, 'OK, well, we're fighting this giant, what are we really going to do?' that's where we have to say, 'Well, you know what? There's still options and things that we can do, we have to move forward, because that's what we said we were gonna do."Bujold, a two-time Pan American Games champion who was previously ranked No. 2 in the Americas, would be the first Canadian woman to box in back-to-back Olympics. Her Rio Olympics ended in heartbreak due to illness; hours before her quarterfinal bout she was in hospital on an I.V. Her goal was to close her career with a medal in Tokyo. Now with everything in doubt, it's not easy some days to go to the gym."That's been probably the toughest part," Bujold said. "I've tried to get refocused this week, last week was tough, just kind of dealing with all of this in between (workouts). At the end of the day, I'm trusting Sylvie, I'm trusting her team to fight for me. So, I need to be prepared and do my part by staying ready, and staying in shape. "So until there's a final conclusion, at the end of all of this, I need to just stay ready."This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • Billy Joe Saunders ready for the challenge that is Canelo Alvarez

    Saunders made noise about not fighting Alvarez because of the size of the ring, but that was never really going to happen.