A profile sketch of B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson

VICTORIA — A sketch of Andrew Wilkinson, leader of British Columbia's Liberal party:

Age: 63.

Family: Married to Barbara Grantham. They have three grown children in their 20s.

Education: Holds degrees from the University of Alberta, Dalhousie University and Oxford University, where he attended as a Rhodes Scholar.

Career: He previously served as attorney general, justice minister, minister of advanced education, minister of technology, innovation and citizens' services. He also served as deputy minister of the British Columbia Ministry of Economic Development, and as deputy minister for intergovernmental relations in the premier's office for two years. Outside of politics, he has worked as a lawyer in Vancouver and was educated and licensed as a physician, working as a doctor in Campbell River, Lillooet and Dease Lake.

Riding: Vancouver-Quilchena.

Quote: "We will be putting forward a positive agenda that excites people and people will be able to look at it and say 'That is about me. That is what makes me tick as a British Columbian. That's the kind of thing I want to see implanted at the provincial level.'" — Wilkinson after Monday's election call.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press