PROFILE | Leonardo Balerdi develops into Marseille’s leader

Argentine centre-back Leonardo Balerdi has been a cornerstone for Olympique de Marseille in 2024, emerging as both a defensive stalwart and a leader on the field – a stark contrast to his timid beginnings with OM. Promoted to team captain at the start of the season by coach Roberto De Zerbi, Balerdi has shouldered the responsibility with resilience, adapting to the heightened expectations that come with leading a club as storied as OM.

The former Dortmund man has seen his stock rise and fall in a manner akin to volatile instruments, but this was a year in which he regained his spot in the Argentina national team, received the Olympien armband and nurtured a surprise run to the Europa League semi-finals. Indeed, it was only in 2023 that the defender drew the ire of one particular Marseille fan who pledged to go on hunger strike until Balerdi left, such was his desire to see him sold.

Balerdi’s performance this season reflects his evolution as a player. Known for his composure in building play from the back, he has been pivotal in orchestrating Marseille’s defensive structure. His passing accuracy has been a standout feature, with a high completion rate even under pressing situations. Despite occasional criticism for not imposing himself enough physically, the 25-year-old has been consistent in aerial duels and reading the game effectively to intercept dangerous passes.

The element of continuity

Across Ligue 1 matches, Balerdi has been a mainstay in the lineup, delivering steady performances throughout the calendar year in Ligue 1 and in Europe. While Marseille’s defensive line has faced challenges, particularly in high-stakes encounters, Balerdi’s ability to lead and organise his teammates has contributed to an unusually steady period for the player.

The new season under De Zerbi has not been without challenges, however. Balerdi has been criticised for allowing doubt to creep into his game, with the Classique own goal against PSG and the early red card he suffered against Lyon (following a booking inside 30 seconds), earning deserved criticism. His newfound status was supposed to ensure Marseille looked past the call in dismissing the more experienced Chancel Mbemba. With Geoffrey Kondogbia being increasingly used at the back and the likes of Lilian Brassier struggling to assert himself – it is Balerdi who is shouldering the burden of being an important cog in De Zerbi’s plans. Put simply, there is little room for error. As the season progresses, Balerdi remains a linchpin for Marseille’s ambitions.

GFFN | Mohammed Ali