Professors sue over conflict of interest policy despite UF’s reversing its decision

Three University of Florida professors who were barred from testifying in a lawsuit against the state’s new voting law filed a federal lawsuit Friday alleging their First Amendment rights were violated and asking the court to nullify the school policy that led to a “stifling of faculty speech against the state.”

The lawsuit came despite the university’s reversing its decision earlier Friday and allowing the three faculty members, all political science professors, to participate in the voting rights lawsuit as paid expert witnesses.

The suit notes that the state has not “prohibited testimony by professors at public universities that favor its viewpoint.”

It also points to reports that the university had also denied similar requests from other faculty to participate in legal action.

“Those applications had one thing in common with plaintiffs’,” the lawsuit said. “They sought permission to support groups bringing litigation against the state.”

Faculty members, it said, were not employed “to be mouthpieces for a particular administration’s — or any administration’s — point of view.”

Hessy Fernandez, spokesperson for the university, said Friday that the university does not comment on pending litigation.

Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau reporter Ana Ceballos contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.