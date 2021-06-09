Professor's advocacy for sex assault survivors recognized by U of A

Lise Gotell is the Landrex Distinguished Professor at the University of Alberta, where she specializes in gender, sexual assault and the justice system. (University of Alberta - image credit)

The University of Alberta is honouring a professor of women's and gender studies for her decades of research and advocacy in the area of sexual assault and the criminal justice system.

Lise Gotell, a professor in the school's faculty of arts, is the recipient of the 2021 Community Scholar Award. The distinction honours teachers who go above and beyond their university duties and share their academic expertise with the public.

Gotell has dedicated her career to closing what she calls "the justice gap" — the difference between Canada's laws on sexual consent and how they are applied in court.

Too often, myths and stereotypes prevent judges from fairly adjudicating sexual assault cases, Gotell said Monday in an interview with CBC Edmonton's Radio Active.

Receiving the award, she said, validates her work as an advocate and frequent critic of the status quo.

"This shows that my university, which is a university committed to the public good, recognizes the value of that kind of intervention," she said.

Working with researchers, advocacy groups and sexual assault survivors, Gotell has raised awareness about sexual violence and survivors' legal rights.

She helped develop an anti-sexual violence poster campaign, which targeted potential offenders, and chaired the Women's Legal Education and Action Fund's board of directors. More recently, she has been contributing to a city initiative that aims to make public spaces safer for women and girls.

Gotell said laws may have improved over the years, but there is still much work to be done to prevent sexual violence and improve complainants' legal treatment.

"We need better training for prosecutors and judges, training that would involve victim advocates, and we need real investments in prevention as well," she said.