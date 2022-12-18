Professor Sir Eldryd Parry, physician who promoted community-based medicine in Africa – obituary

Eldryd Parry - Tim Bekir/THET 2014

Professor Sir Eldryd Parry, who has died aged 91, trained as a physician in Britain and spent nearly 23 years in academic medicine in Africa, finally as Professor of Medicine and Dean at Ilorin, Nigeria, and Kumasi, Ghana.

In 1988 he founded the Tropical Health and Education Trust (Thet), a charity which helps African medical schools and hospitals to develop the skills of their staff, mainly through links with their counterparts in Britain.

Eldryd Hugh Owen Parry was born in Cardiff on November 28 1930, the son of Owen Parry and Constance, née Griffiths. Both parents were GPs and as he recalled, “our dining room was the waiting room. We only used it as a dining room at weekends.”

In the days before the foundation of the NHS his father did not send bills to patients who could not pay: “The people in Bute Street didn’t get a bill. When my father died, at his funeral or soon after, one of his patients said I would have become a rich young man if he had sent out all his bills.”

“My mother would go out on home visits after the evening surgery to give morphine to patients with terminal cancer so they could go through the night. I would accompany her to different parts of Cardiff. I know the streets of Cardiff like a map. We’d go to the grand houses in Marine Parade in Penarth and to hovels in Bute Street.”

From Shrewsbury School, Parry went up to Emmanuel College Cambridge, where he read Natural Sciences (for Medicine). He then did his clinical training at Cardiff Royal Infirmary.

Parry (seated, centre) in Nigeria in 1971

In 1960, while training as a cardiologist at the Hammersmith Hospital, the University of Ibadan in Nigeria asked if a junior staff member could be seconded for a year: “At my interview for a registrar job they asked if I’d be prepared to do that. I said yes.”

He and his wife Helen went out to Nigeria and fell in love with Africa. “I enjoy medical teaching and I love clinical work and the thrill of the chase of research. And in Africa there’s a job to be done,” he recalled.

“In Ibadan we were dealing with diseases that had never even been properly described. When my chief went on holiday I had to look after 30 acute medical beds. In my sixth year out of medical school this was quite a challenge.”

Early on Parry noted how the medical students he taught were often using English textbooks with a content hopelessly unsuited to local needs. His response was to plan and edit a new book, Principles of Medicine in Africa. First published in 1976, it is now in its fourth edition, the third winning the Society of Authors and Royal Society of Medicine Book Award and the British Medical Association first prize in its category.

No doubt recalling his parents’ practice in Cardiff, Parry promoted community-based education, ensuring his students got out and about to understand the needs of the poor as well as developing good clinical skills and gaining a grasp of basic scientific principles.

After six years in Ibadan, Parry spent the years 1966–69 at Haile Selassie University in Addis Ababa. He returned to Nigeria to take up a chair in medicine at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, before becoming, in 1977, foundation Dean of Health Sciences at the country’s Ilorin University, where he introduced a radical Community-Based Education and Service (COBES) programme with Professor Ladipo Akinkugbe.

He was Dean and Professor of Medicine at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, Ghana, from 1980 to 1985, and was a founding member of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery at Amoud University in Somaliland.

Parry with Thet’s Ethiopia Country Director Dr Yoseph Mamo (2014)

Returning to Britain in 1985, Parry became director of what was then the Wellcome Tropical Institute and, three years later, he and his wife founded Thet after having the idea of establishing partnerships between hospitals in the UK and hospitals in Africa, stepping outside reliance on the traditional schools of tropical medicine and into more provincial hospitals. Thet now has national programmes in Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Somaliland, and Myanmar, with many smaller projects further afield.

A colleague of Parry’s observed that he had “a sort of Welsh Nonconformist preacher evangelism about him coupled with a physical presence that inspires respect.” He continued to teach in Ethiopia until well into his 80s. To celebrate his 90th birthday he and his wife Helen were guests of honour on a tour of Nigeria, where he gave a lecture at the University of Ilorin attended by two former heads of state.

In 2007, Parry received a lifetime achievement award from the Royal Society of Medicine. He was appointed OBE in 1982 and KCMG in 2011 for services to healthcare development in Africa.

In 1960 he married Helen House, with whom he had three daughters and a son.

Professor Eldryd Parry, born November 28 1930, died November 13 2022