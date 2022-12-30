Professor Daniel Catovsky, leading authority in the management of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia – obituary

Daniel Catovsky with Margaret Thatcher

Professor Daniel Catovsky, who has died aged 85, was a global expert in the management of blood cancers, especially chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL).

He was born on September 19 1937 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the first of two children of Felix and Ana Catovsky. His father was a Jew from Bessarabia, which now forms part of the modern-day republic of Moldova and part of Ukraine. He had emigrated to Argentina in 1930, working as a printer, journalist, editor and novelist, writing mainly in Yiddish. Daniel’s mother was born in Buenos Aires, though her parents, too, had emigrated from Bessarabia.

Daniel was educated in Buenos Aires and undertook his medical training there. He first met his future wife, Julia Polak, in the anatomy room and they married a year before graduating in 1960.

After early training in Buenos Aires they had their first child and set off in 1967 for the UK, where Catovsky worked as a research fellow at the Hammersmith Hospital in London, a leading centre of excellence for the treatment and management of leukaemia. He worked there with Professor David Galton, one of the UK’s first haemato-oncologists.

The Catovskys intended to go back to Argentina but were advised by their parents that given the regime at home they would be safer to stay in the UK. They did so, and were naturalised. Six years later he was made a professor, having established a worldwide reputation for his work on leukaemia.

Catovsky in his younger days

He was particularly expert in CLL, a chronic condition that often occurs in older people. Relatively common, it is a disease which many people die with rather than of. Catovsky’s major contribution was to define which patients required powerful drug treatment and which could merely be observed. He led numerous randomised trials across the world to define the optimum treatment for any particular patient.

In 1988 he was appointed Head of Academic Haematology at the Royal Marsden. After his nominal retirement in 2003 he continued working there, at the Institute of Cancer Research.

Story continues

Catovsky suffered several tragedies in his life: his brother Hector was killed by the military dictatorship in Argentina in 1977, then his daughter Marina died in a traffic accident while crossing the road. His wife of 54 years, by then Professor Dame Julia Polak, died in 2014, having survived 19 years following a heart and lung transplant.

He was a prolific and effective researcher, producing more than 800 papers, and at one stage was the eighth most cited author in the world in oncology. He was president of the British Society of Haematology and received their annual medal for his contributions to haematology research.

Catovsky was a keen football supporter and, like many Argentine Jews, a fan of Tottenham Hotspur (a club with a Jewish tradition who have had several notable Argentines play for them, and were managed recently by Mauricio Pochettino). Even as he lay dying he kept a keen eye on the World Cup fortunes of England and Argentina.

Daniel Catovsky is survived by his two sons.

Daniel Catovsky, born September 19 1937, died December 2 2022