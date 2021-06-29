Professor Chris Whitty grabbed by ‘thugs’ in London park as video investigated by police

Prof Chris Whitty is seen being grabbed by two men (Screengrab)

Police are investigating an incident in which “thugs” grabbed Professor Chris Whitty in a London park and jeered, after video of the episode circulated online.

A clip of Britain’s chief medical officer being put into a headlock was posted to Twitter on Monday night and was quickly condemned.

At least two young men are seen grabbing the scientist as they ask him to stop for a photo in the park, near Westminster.

Another voice can be heard saying: “Leave the gentleman alone.”

It was not immediately clear when the incident took place or who had made the video.

Prof Whitty was verbally abused in a London street in a similar video in February.

The Metropolitan Police said it was aware of the footage and is investigating the circumstances.

Vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi tweeted: “This is disgusting and these thugs must be found and charged.

“Zero tolerance for harassing a public servant.”

NEW | Chris Whitty harassed in public for the 3rd time pic.twitter.com/Qq27rT1lgw — Track Politics (@Track_Politics) June 28, 2021

A Met Police spokesman said: “We’re aware of a video being shared online showing an incident in St James’ Park.

“Officers spoke to all those involved at the time and their details were taken.

“We are in contact with the victim and the circumstances continue to be investigated.”

