The Professionals of Davie Academy Are Fostering An Interactive Learning Environment To Help Guide Students To Become Independent and Creative Learners

DAVIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / The professionals of Davie Academy are on a mission to create an interactive learning environment to help fuel social development and enhance language skills. By providing children the opportunity to learn through discovery, they are helping to promote a sense of curiosity in each child.

"Interactive learning environments sharpen critical thinking skills and increase social awareness. We encourage children to ask questions and allow them the space to investigate their surroundings. By implementing student to student or teacher to student collaboration, children are able to learn through first-hand experiences."

The teachers at Davie Academy claim that allowing children to interact with other students helps instill a sense of confidence. Cooperative learning environments encourage children to engage with educational material while also stressing the importance of forming healthy relationships.

"We want children to be excited about learning. We do our best to cultivate a warm and loving environment so that all students feel comfortable enough to express themselves at school. While our curriculum focuses on traditional subjects such as math, literacy, and science, we also foster a space where children can ask questions and communicate with others."

Anyone interested in Davie Academy is encouraged to schedule an in-person visit. For more information on their program and entry requirements please visit their official site athttps://davieacademy.com

About Davie Academy

Davie Academy is a top-rated preschool and education center with a passion for helping students reach their full potential. Their inquiry-based approach promotes curiosity and exploration, allowing students to play an essential role in their education. By cultivating a loving and supportive learning environment, students are provided the necessary tools to enhance their growth and development.

Contact Information:

Story continues

Davie Academy

Email: director@davieacademy.com

SOURCE: Davie Academy





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/696405/The-Professionals-of-Davie-Academy-Are-Fostering-An-Interactive-Learning-Environment-To-Help-Guide-Students-To-Become-Independent-and-Creative-Learners



