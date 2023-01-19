Professional wrestler Jay Briscoe killed in car accident. What we know about fatal crash.

The wrestling community continues to pay tribute to professional wrestler Jamin Pugh.

The Ring of Honor legend, known by his stage name Jay Briscoe, died in a car crash Tuesday night. He was 38 years old.

Briscoe starred in Ring of Honor for two decades. He formed a tag team with his brother, Mark, and set the company record with 13 ROH World Tag Team championships. The Delaware native was also a former two-time ROH world champion.

Briscoe was involved in a head-on collision with another driver. Both died at the scene. Briscoe was traveling with his two daughters, both of whom were injured in the collision and hospitalized.

Delaware State Police are still investigating the crash. Here are the latest updates:

Who was Jay Briscoe?

Jay Briscoe was a renowned professional wrestler. He starred in the Ring of Honor tag team division against some of the top wrestlers around the world. He aligned with his brother to form the Briscoe Brothers. The team took ROH by storm.

The Briscoes won multiple championships in different promotions. The list of accomplishments include ROH World Tag Team champions (13 times), IWGP Tag Team champions, Impact World Tag Team champions and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team champions.

Briscoe also was a two-time ROH world champion. Last year, the Briscoes were inducted into the ROH Hall of Fame.

"It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe," All Elite Wrestling wrote in a statement. "Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans."

What we know about the crash

According to the Delaware State Police, Briscoe was traveling eastbound in a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 in Laurel, Delaware, when a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction swerved into his lane for "unknown reasons" and struck his vehicle head-on. Briscoe and the other driver were pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues

Briscoe's daughters Gracie and Jayleigh were in the car with him during the collision. Although he was not wearing a seat belt, his daughters were properly restrained.

An update on Briscoe’s daughters

Briscoe’s wife, Ashley Pugh, provided an update on the condition of their daughters. She shared on Facebook that Gracie underwent back surgery. Meanwhile, Jayleigh was stable and resting following the crash.

"Pray for strength for all of us," Ashley Pugh wrote in the post. "We have a long, long road ahead of us!"

A family man in the community

According to the News Journal, Briscoe’s mother, Jana Pugh, detailed how Briscoe spent intimate family moments with his children. Jana Pugh shared that Briscoe was a family man who traveled to cheerleading competitions and supported their dreams.

Jana Pugh told Delaware Online that she received an outpouring of support from the community. She also mentioned a special hashtag, "prayersforthePughs" that is circulating on social media.

#ROHDayByDay Jay Briscoe helps his daughter practice her cheer routine from home during quarantine! #ROHStrong#StayHome🏠 pic.twitter.com/BzjCJ5CYfg — ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2020

In addition to fan support, Briscoe is being remembered as a community leader. He was an assistant coach for the Laurel Middle School football team, where his son, Gannon, played. He also coached a youth basketball team.

"He was heavily involved," Laurel High athletic director Kevin Walmsley told the News Journal. "He was at school almost every day. … It’s a huge tragedy for the community."

The Laurel School District paid respect to Briscoe and his family by closing schools on Wednesday in the wake of the tragedy.

A true ring warrior

Many professional wrestlers honored Briscoe this week. All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan shared a touching tribute on social media. World Wrestling Entertainment also addressed Briscoe on their “WWE NXT” telecast Tuesday.

On Wednesday, AEW wrestlers wore black armbands to show support and honor Briscoe in the ring.

"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today," Khan wrote. "Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."

Here is a look at some of the tributes to Briscoe and his family:

NXT paying tribute to Jay Briscoe is a reminder that despite the tribalism that some fans push, pro wrestling is just a huge family.



So happy to see them pay respects like this. pic.twitter.com/rfBeGcnQvR — Callum Altimas (@CallumAltimas) January 18, 2023

This one hurts so bad. Jay Briscoe defined passion… for his family, his friends, wrestling, and everything in between. I love you. I will miss you. 🖤 — Tommaso Ciampa (@CiampaWWE) January 18, 2023

Contributing: USA TODAY Sports reporter Cydney Henderson, Delaware Online reporters Hannah Edelman and Kevin Tresolini.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jay Briscoe, pro wrestler, killed in car crash. Here's what we know.