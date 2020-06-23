Professional softball players slam team after national anthem tweet directed at Donald Trump

Several members of a Houston-area professional softball team are slamming the organization on Twitter on Monday night after an insensitive and offensive tweet was sent out from the team’s official account during a game.

The ScrapYard Dawgs, an independent professional softball team, kicked off a seven-game series against the USSSA Pride on Monday night at Space Coast Stadium in Florida when a tweet was sent out from its official account that showed a picture of the whole team standing for the national anthem.

The tweet tagged President Trump and boasted about how everyone was “respecting the flag” by standing during the anthem.

“Hey [Donald Trump] pro fastpitch being played live,” the team tweeted with the picture. “Everyone respecting the FLAG!”

The team deleted the tweet so my QT looks blank but here’s what it said: pic.twitter.com/SoYJSIuRaN — Marisa Ingemi (@Marisa_Ingemi) June 23, 2020

The tweet, which was allegedly sent out by general manager Connie May, was later deleted.

Trump, of course, has been perhaps the biggest opponent to the common protests that take place during the national anthem — something that former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick started in 2016. He often conflates the protests with somehow disrespecting the flag or the United States military, something they clearly don’t do.

Several ScrapYard players, including a pair of Olympians, were furious after seeing the tweet, and ripped the organization on social media after the game. Many even said they are done representing the team altogether.

We might be standing in this photo but we SURE AS HELL AREN’T STANDING FOR THIS. I’m embarrassed. I’m heartbroken. I’m DISGUSTED. @ScrapYardFP I will never be associated with your organization again. BLACK LIVES MATTER. The tone deafness on this is UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5jSNipTFLd — Haylie McCleney (@hayliemac8) June 23, 2020

Tonight we were misrepresented by Connie May who acted on behalf of @ScrapYardFP I’m appalled by the insentivity & will not represent Scrap Yard ever again. I’m so sorry to all my friends & teammates and the future softball players that are hurt by this. pic.twitter.com/39B1CaO9uh — Aubree Munro Watson (@Aubree_Munro1) June 23, 2020

WE ARE DONE. I don’t support this, tolerate this, or stand by this in any way. I WILL NOT represent this organization and am absolutely HEARTBROKEN by this statement. Especially for our black athletes. UNACCEPTABLE. pic.twitter.com/dRN01Wchar — Ally Carda ⚓ (@acarda3) June 23, 2020

I DO NOT support the comments made during our game by @scrapyardfp & I will not represent them. We as a people are working towards change, and THIS IS NOT IT. pic.twitter.com/ziSTiYxuzQ — Cat Osterman OLY (@catosterman) June 23, 2020

