Professional skydiver dies after landing in Wisconsin pond

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - A professional skydiver died Sunday when he made a hard landing into a pond in Wisconsin, officials said.

The man, a 36-year-old from Tennessee, was practicing for the skydiving national championship, which is set to begin this week in Racine County, the Racine County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Sheriff's deputies and paramedics responded about 11:30 a.m. to the pond next to Skydive Midwest in the village of Yorkville, according to the release.

Fellow skydivers took the man out of the pond. He was not conscious and died at the scene, the release said.

The man was doing training runs for the upcoming competition alongside several other professional skydivers, the release said.

"It appears the victim was descending at the wrong angle for the practice run, resulting in the pond landing," the release said.

The sheriff's office didn't release the name of the man pending family notification.

In June, two women suffered life-threatening injuries while tandem skydiving at the same Racine County facility, Skydive Midwest.

Their parachute was deployed, but they lost control about 20 or 30 feet from the ground and crashed, the sheriff's office said.

The U.S. Parachute Association National Championships are set to begin Sept. 3 at Skydive Midwest.

