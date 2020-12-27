Professional investigation of all crimes priority of police: Odisha DGP

Representative Image

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], December 28 (ANI): Professional investigation of all crimes should be the priority of the police, said Odisha's Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay on Sunday.

Addressing the 62nd Senior Police Officers' Conference 2020 of Odisha Police held in virtual mode, DGP said that priorities in policing were women and children victims and continuous assessment of police leadership.

During his address, he also emphasised on the topics like professional crime investigation, police accountability, prompt response to social media, capacity building for cyber crime investigation, adoption and integration of new technology for improving the delivery system, projection of good work of police, courtesy to subordinates staff and public, police welfare and women-friendly policing.

More than one hundred senior police officers from different police establishments including district Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and commandants of battalions participated in the conference.

On the inaugural day of the conference, detailed discussions on left-wing extremism (LWE) situation in the state were held by senior officers of Malkangiri, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi. Police officers also panned their strategies for the future in this regard.

As per an official release, during 2020, Odisha police gained major successes, including the neutralisation of 17 Naxal leaders and cadres, arrested 34 Naxals, while 21 other surrendered. Police also established three companies operating bases in Hantalguda, Jodambo and Gurasetu.

During the event, a detailed review of the law and order situation was also done by the Additional DGP of Law and Order in the state and the Director of Intelligence. (ANI)