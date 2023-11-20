Professional Fighters League acquires rival MMA promotion Bellator in 'transformative deal'

Manchester's Brendan Loughnane won the PFL featherweight title and $1m (£800k) in 2022

The Professional Fighters League has announced it has acquired rival mixed martial arts promotion Bellator from Paramount in a "transformative deal".

Paramount will retain a minority stake in Bellator, which launched in 2008.

PFL said the Bellator brand "will continue", and a PFL Champions v Bellator Champions event will take place in 2024.

"PFL is now a global powerhouse in MMA," said Donn Davis, PFL founder and chairman.

"Our Bellator acquisition turbocharges PFL's mission to innovate the sport and become the industry co-leader."

Davis and Peter Murray, PFL CEO, continue to lead and operate the combined company.

The PFL has attempted to innovate the mixed martial arts space since it launched in 2017, opting for a league-based system with points gained in each fight before season-ending play-offs with a prize of $1m (£800k).

Both the PFL and Bellator are hoping to rival the UFC and, having joined forces, they now "showcase rosters that are 30% comprised of fighters who are top 25 independently world ranked in their weight classes".

The PFL plans to launch a Bellator International Champions Series, consisting of eight fight events each year, hosted in major cities worldwide.

"The combined PFL and Bellator fighter rosters are second to none in MMA," said Murray.

"We can't wait to bring MMA fans what they have been asking for - best vs best with the PFL Champions vs Bellator Champions Mega-Event."

Bellator is now one of five live fight franchises within the PFL, joining the PFL League Season, PFL PPV Super Fights, PFL Challenger Series and PFL International Leagues.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is part of the PFL PPV Super Fights franchise but the Cameroonian, who recently lost a controversial decision against WBC heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, is yet to make his debut.

A company owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) bought a minority stake in the PFL in August.

The deal with PIF's subsidiary SRJ Sports Investments (SRJ) will see the launch of an MMA league and Super Fight division in Saudi Arabia.

The first Super Fight event will take place in 2024, according to the PFL.

