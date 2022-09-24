This professional cyclist from Fort Worth made history in France this summer. Here’s how

Hollace Ava Weiner
·5 min read

Fort Worth made sports history this summer when the only Texan racing in the reborn women’s Tour de France was Emily Van Dyken Newsom, a TCU alum, classical pianist, and product of the local Trinity Trails.

Newsom, who commutes around town on a canary yellow Cannondale bicycle, was among six American riders in the 642-mile race. The competition began in Paris on July 24, the same day the men’s Tour de France ended, and concluded eight days later at a summit in the Vosges Mountains.

“Everything about it was incredible,” says Newsom, 39, an Alamo Heights mom who turned pro-cyclist four years ago. “The nonstop cheering of spectators on the ascents ... the rough jarring surface of the road ... the iconic Champs-Elysees ... the history being written. ... It was a huge moment.”

The women’s race was revived after a 33-year lapse. Unlike the men’s Tour de France, which celebrated its 109th running in July, the women’s Tour has been on-again, off-again. The first Tour de France for women was in 1955. It drew few spectators or sponsors. Sportswriters mocked women as too frail to straddle a bicycle and advised them to shop in Paris rather than cycle.

The next Tour de France for women was 29 years later, the year the Olympics introduced women’s cycling at the 1984 Los Angeles games. Called the Tour de France Feminin, it ran simultaneously with the men’s competition, but with shorter distances. The top female rider, an American, stood on the winner’s platform alongside the male champion. Although the women’s Tour de France continued six years, the ladies’ race days dwindled. After 1989, Tour officials halted the women’s Tour, citing high costs and minimal media interest.

Yet elsewhere, women’s sports were taking off. Cyclists lobbied to catch up. This year, the reborn Tour de France Femmes selected 24 international teams, among them Emily Newsom’s team — EF-TIBCO-SVB. The initials stand for three financial sponsors: Education First, an international learning company; TIBCO, a software firm based in Palo Alto; and Silicon Valley Bank. The Tour de France Femmes is on the world cycling calendar through 2025. CNBC and Peacock TV bought broadcasting rights for 2022.

It takes tons of funding to underwrite a pro-cycling team, says Newsom, who draws a salary based on the men’s world-tour minimum-wage scale. She and her teammates are equipped with pink Cannondale bikes, matching pink helmets and apparel. There is a team bus, a week-long training camp in Spain and a physician on call. A soigneur, the French term for a caretaker, customizes the mix of nutrients in each rider’s water bottle and cooks the rice cakes they munch to refuel on the road.

Emily Newsom, who competed in the Tour de France Femmes, cycles around Fort Worth on her canary yellow Cannondale.
Emily Newsom, who competed in the Tour de France Femmes, cycles around Fort Worth on her canary yellow Cannondale.

When Newsom races, the earbuds she wears are not playing Beethoven or Brahms. She’s listening to the team manager riding in a vehicle behind the peloton. The manager alerts her to road hazards and breakaway riders and advises when to make a move.

“It’s a chess game,” Newsom said.

Newsom grew up in Burlington and Sunnyside, Washington, where she had a paper route and hopped on a bicycle to deliver the news. Her passion was piano playing, which led her to the University of Idaho’s Lionel Hampton School of Music. There, a teacher advised her to apply to grad school at Texas Christian University under Dr. Tamas Ungar, who a decade ago was named Teacher of the Year by the Music Teachers National Association. On her Instagram feed, which has 4,100 followers, she describes him as “a warm Hungarian ... who opened the world of musical expression for me.”

Ungar still has programs from Newsom’s performances at TCU’s PepsiCo Recital Hall and Robert Carr Chapel. He remembers her as a talented, determined student who selected challenging pieces. “She undertook the impossible and made it possible,” he said.

After completing her master’s in music in 2009, Newsom applied to a more advanced piano program. She was turned down.

“It was pretty dark for me. I didn’t know what to do. All I had was music. I wanted to be a performer,” she recalled. “Now I see God had a plan.”

To clear her head, she began jogging along the Trinity Trail. She met, fell in love with, and in 2014 married James Newsom Jr., who operated the Fort Worth Running Co. Together they trained for triathlons. That led to friendship with former Mayor Betsy Price, who added miles of bike lanes to city streets. At the 2013 Cowtown Marathon, Newsom won the women’s 10K.

Running eventually led to painful stress fractures. Yet at bicycling Newsom set records, excelling on the gravel-racing circuit. The path ahead was becoming clear. Pro-cycling was in her future.

With encouragement from her spouse, Newsom entered races across Texas and beyond. Among her local favorites are the Hotter’N Hell Hundred in Wichita Falls and Gravel Locos 150 in Hico, which she won in 2021. In Italy, at the Giro Rosa, she delighted teammates when she sat down at a piano and turned their lodge into a concert venue.

Newsom sees parallels between arts and athletics. “Coming from music, I was very disciplined and goal oriented. I was accustomed to hours of practice, focus, and pushing myself to the limits.”

To keep her piano skills fine-tuned, until a few years ago she played at Lili’s Bistro on Magnolia. Now that she cycles up to five hours a day and spends hours with her daughter Marijke 7, after school, there’s no time or energy for an evening gig. However, the Baldwin grand piano in her living room always beckons.

Hollace Ava Weiner, a former Star-Telegram reporter, is an author, archivist, and the director of the Fort Worth Jewish Archives.

Latest Stories

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Injuries to Edmundson, Suzuki mark first day of Montreal Canadiens training camp

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens opened training camp on Thursday with injuries looming over the team. A behemoth 74-player roster took to the ice, but defenceman Joel Edmundson was nowhere to be seen. Coach Martin St. Louis revealed that Edmundson will be out for an undetermined amount of time with an undisclosed lower-body injury. “It’s undetermined because we don’t have enough details,” said St. Louis. “You’re always worried when a player injures himself, you don’t know the severity and as a

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Montreal Alouettes "dialed in" for East Division clash with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — Bye weeks haven’t been very kind to the Montreal Alouettes this season. The team has a 0-2 record coming out of bye weeks. Most recently, the Als suffered a crushing 38-24 home defeat to the bottom-dwelling Ottawa Redblacks on Sept. 2. General manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia addressed the troubling pattern on the first day of training this week ahead of Friday's visit from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. “Clearly after two bye weeks, we're 0-2, now the question is how do you approac

  • Homan eliminated at PointsBet Invitational after losing draw to the button

    FREDERICTON — Rachel Homan's third-seeded team was eliminated from the PointsBet Invitational Friday after dropping a 7-6 decision to Kristie Moore's sixth-seeded side. Moore, who's filling in for absent skip Casey Scheidegger, scored two points in the ninth end and held Homan to a single in the 10th. Since traditional extra ends are not used at this event, Moore sealed the victory by finding the rings with her draw to the button after Homan's throw was short of the paint. "I knew that that was

  • Hockey Canada facing backlash for survey on sexual assault allegations

    A recent survey distributed by Hockey Canada has left some shaking their heads over what they see as out-of-touch questions about the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations. The survey, which CBC News has seen, was distributed to parents, volunteers and coaches, seeking to gauge opinions on the sport's national body. It has been under intense scrutiny since news broke this spring of an alleged sexual assault following a 2018 gala in London, Ont., involving eight unidentified playe

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa