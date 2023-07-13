Professional ballerina shares ‘ultimate hack’ for preventing blisters when wearing sandals

In The Know by Yahoo

A professional ballerina is sharing her “ultimate hack” for protecting and preventing blisters.

On July 11, Kristie (@astylechild), a Columbus, Ohio-based creator, took to TikTok to disclose how she deals with “atrocious” blisters as a professional ballet dancer. It was after the mom-to-be posted a video praising her Teva sandals when fellow users grew curious about how the ballerina protects her feet.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

@astylechild the ultimate lifehack for blisters = hydrogel second skin (for burns) + nexcare waterprood tape… if you need more staying power for a larger area you can also use kinesio tape ♬ original sound – Kristie

First, Kristie says, the best way to prevent blisters is by taping them before wearing a new pair of shoes.

“This tape is the best,” she says of Nexcare’s absolute waterproof tape. “Make sure you round the corners like a Band-Aid to keep it from peeling at the edges.”

If, however, you already have “gnarly” blisters, Kristie suggests using hydrogel burn pads to soothe them.

“These hydrogel burn pads are amazing,” she says, referencing the Spenco 2nd Skin Squares. “They also make them in the generic CVS, Walgreens. You just want the ‘second skin’ hydrogel pads.”

After cleaning the blister, Kristie suggests you place the hydrogel pad on top and then cover it with waterproof tape.

“If you’re walking around in sneakers a lot or something and you need something for extra security, Kinesio tape is amazing,” she says of kinesiology tape, which helps with athletic injuries. “And again, round the edges like a Band-Aid so that the corners don’t peel off. It ends up being a pretty lumpy Band-Aid, but you will not feel any pain at all. It creates this jelly barrier between whatever is irritating your skin.”

To prevent chafing that may lead to blisters, the American Academy of Dermatology Association also suggests the following:

Protect your feet. To prevent blisters on your feet, wear nylon or moisture-wicking socks. If wearing one pair of socks doesn’t help, try wearing two pairs to protect your skin. You should also make sure your shoes fit properly. Shoes shouldn’t be too tight or too loose. Wear the right clothing. During physical activity, wear moisture-wicking, loose-fitting clothes. Avoid clothes made of cotton, as cotton soaks up sweat and moisture, which can lead to friction and chafing. Consider soft bandages. For problem areas, such as the feet or thighs, consider using adhesive moleskin or other soft bandages. Make sure the bandages are applied securely. Apply powder or petroleum jelly to problem areas. This helps reduce friction when your skin rubs together or rubs against clothing. Stop your activity immediately if you experience pain or discomfort, or if your skin turns red. Otherwise, you may get a blister.

‘As a former ballerina I used to use hockey tape to tape my feet. So sticky, doesn’t budge.’

In addition to praising Kristie for her helpful hack, some TikTok users are offering their own methods for mitigating the effects of painful blisters.

“Another tip I got from a ballroom dancer: Rub Vaseline where strappy heels rub on you to prevent blisters,” @marie.lise.s wrote.

Story continues

“As a former ballerina I used to use hockey tape to tape my feet. So sticky, doesn’t budge,” @natalieast commented.

“So do you need the waterproof tape and the kinesiology tape? Can you just use the latter?” @sisiemm asked, to which Kristie responded, “You can just use the waterproof tape but if you need extra staying power with larger more flexible tape k-tape is it!”

In The Know by Yahoo is now available on Apple News — follow us here!

The post Professional ballerina shares ‘ultimate hack’ for preventing blisters when wearing sandals appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

TikTok-famous 'Dr. Roxy' officially loses medical license

What is Temu? Fast-fashion brand becomes new go-to for TikTok hauls

You have 3 more days to shop Target Circle Week, the brand's 'biggest sale of the season' — get up to 50% off

TikToker attends garage sale with props from hit tv show ‘The Boys:’ Here's how to find them for yourself