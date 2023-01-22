Prof Karen Levy: ‘Monitored workers are less likely to think outside the box’

Karen Levy studies the impact of data-collecting technologies on workers. She is an associate professor of information science at Cornell University. Her new book, Data Driven, examines how digital surveillance is upending life and work for long-haul truckers and looks at what can be gleaned from their experience as we face a proliferation of new tech tools for managerial control.

Technology is being increasingly used to monitor and surveil all types of workers. Why focus on long-distance lorry drivers?

Long-haul truckers live in their cabs for days or even weeks at a time. Though the line between the workplace and the home has become blurrier post-pandemic, it is a combination that many of us don’t really experience. Trucking also has a strong occupational identity based on autonomy and freedom: workplace surveillance really hits at the heart of how truckers see themselves.

What digital devices are used to keep tabs on truckers?

For about five years, federal regulations in the US have required truckers to buy and install digital monitors which, hardwired to their engines, log data about how long a truck has been driven and its location (the UK and EU require similar devices). But while that may not seem so significant, the devices have also made possible other kinds of surveillance by employers including how hard the driver is braking, how much fuel they are using and their speed. Those metrics are then used to create competition between drivers and predict future performance.

These digital devices replaced analogue methods such as tachometers. You describe how these technologies will become even more intrusive.

Also emerging is a new wave of surveillance technologies that involve either wearable devices, such as hats and vests, or AI-augmented camera systems trained on the driver’s face. They might track brain signals, heart rate or how often a trucker’s eyelids flutter, their head nods or how regularly they check their mirrors to try to detect fatigue. Many drivers feel they are not being trusted to be safe and know their own limits.

But the reason for the surveillance is to make sure drivers don’t spend more hours on the road than the regulations permit and drive tired, endangering themselves and others. Paper logs have proved easy to falsify. Isn’t this just keeping our roads safer for everyone? What is there to object to?

We all want to drive on safe roads, truckers included. But there’s no indication that electronic monitoring makes the road safer. In fact, data suggest the opposite – that accident rates increased post the electronic logging mandate. Drivers may compensate for the rigidity of the timekeeping rules by driving faster or not checking on things they should because they are trying to arrive before their driving hours run out. The safest drivers – and they’re the ones you want behind the wheel – are the folks who have been driving for years without accidents. Yet they are more likely to hang up their keys because they find the working conditions intolerable.

The growth of working from home has seen bosses turn to digitally monitoring workers outside the office, sometimes with far-reaching consequences. While employers clearly have legal latitude to do this, is it useful?

Why employers turn to it is understandable: they worry about workers shirking if they are not in an office. But often the software doesn’t capture a worker’s most meaningful contributions. It might track how many emails they send or minutes they look at a document, but not necessarily if they had a gamechanging idea or a great conversation with a client. Workers get frustrated, stressed, and become more likely to leave because the true value they bring to the enterprise isn’t legible. Also, if you want your employees to think outside the box, research shows the more closely supervised they are, the less likely that is to happen.

Couldn’t groups of workers use monitoring data to argue for better pay and conditions?

There are cases where unions have used workplace monitoring data or even collected their own to negotiate for better conditions. Yet it would be misguided to see these cases as anything more than a silver lining. If you look at who’s benefiting from productivity monitoring in contemporary workplaces, it’s no contest that this is a managerial tool facilitating power and control over workers.

It seems we’re all going to find ourselves being monitored for distracted driving soon enough. European regulators will require driver monitoring systems in all new cars sold starting in 2026 and similar legislation is under consideration in the US. Is this a worry?

Again, obviously, safe roads are desirable. But we need to be cautious about how much privacy and autonomy we’re willing to trade. Do we monitor a driver’s level of alertness or whether they are too angry or sad to drive? (Emotional state is also something there has been interest in tracking.) And who should have access to the data? Insurers? Regulators? Even well intentioned policy can quickly have downsides and, once you break the seal, it can be difficult to rein things back in.

Algorithms are being used to make recommendations and decisions across everything from recruitment to policing. Currently they are prone to replicating society’s biases. If these biases could be designed out, would you have an issue with their widespread adoption?

De-biasing a system is complicated. At root, these systems make predictions about the future based on what’s happened in the past. If patterns in the past are skewed, those biases can be carried forward.

But even if bias is minimised, I don’t think it’s the whole picture. Sometimes I think we put too much responsibility on algorithms compared to what they are capable of. For example, in trying to hire equitably we might use a screening algorithm, corrected as best we can for bias, to help decide who to interview. But then there’s plenty of opportunity for bias at the interview stage. Then maybe when someone gets the job, they are met with poor family leave policies or sexual harassment that makes them do less well. We are attentive to a very particular point of the decision making, but we’ve failed to tackle the discrimination in the wider system.

Performance data is routine in modern sports – resulting in players and teams improving. Why not roll these kinds of techniques out to every workforce?

Maybe for a professional athlete you can capture their performance with some easily measurable data: speed or pitching accuracy can be measured fairly directly. But most work really isn’t like that. Very few of us, I think, want to live like professional athletes nor are we compensated like them. Optimising our existence so that we can be model employees is just not reasonable to me.