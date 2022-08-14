The Products I Swear By On A Daily Basis That Pay For Themselves

Little buys that will change your life (Photo: Amazon of Amazon / HuffPost)

Little buys that will change your life (Photo: Amazon of Amazon / HuffPost)

We’re all pinching the pennies more than we used to and cutting back where we can (thanks, cost of living crisis).

So when you do decide to purchase something new, you want to know you’ll get your money’s worth. Impulse buys used once, be gone.

For me, there are some small everyday items that genuinely feel worth it, because I use them day in, day out. They might boost my productivity, save me time, or just generally make life a teensy bit easier.

Below, I’ve rounded up a few of my favourites and hope you’ll find them just as helpful.

Amazon

Somehow I manage to bend and break cables at lightning speed, no matter how careful I am. These protective cable curls have become a total game-changer, significantly reducing the number of replacement chargers I have to buy.

Get 12 from Amazon for £4.59

Amazon

I've got the kind of hair that tangles at the sound of the wind. It's a nightmare to manage. This gentle detangling brush has made my life a hell of a lot easier. Thanks to its moveable design, where the brush and bristles move with the hair, detangling has become a lot less painful.

Get it from Amazon for £6.48

Amazon

Super gentle and lightweight, this cleansing fluid is both non-greasy and non-comedogenic, making it ideal for a diverse range of skin types, including my tricky combination skin. FYI, a little goes a really long way, with one bottle lasting for months.

Get it from Amazon for £15.50

Amazon

I'm not a fan of overly chemically-smelling cleaning products, which is why I am such a huge fan of these wipes from Zoflora. They smell fresh and fruity but not overpowering. I love the Zoflora concentrates, but these wipes take simplistic cleaning to another level.

Get them from Amazon for £2.99

Amazon

This all-purpose spray smells absolutely divine. It's also a super effective cleaner and can be used across the entire house for a quicker and easier cleaning routine. If, like me, you're addicted to rhubarb this spray's a winner.

Get it from Amazon for £3.50

Amazon

For anyone who, like me, often opens snacks only to be unable to finish them, these clips are fantastic. I use them for everything, from half eaten packets of crisps to re-sealing my loaf of bread to keep it fresh for longer. Less food waste = less spending in the long run.

Get them from Amazon for £3.99 (was £4.99)

Amazon

I've tried my fair share of acne products, but these salicylic acid, witch hazel and wasabi cleansing pads are a cut above. They're quick and easy to use, they don't cause sensitivity or flaring, and they're extremely effective, even when a breakout has left my skin in a total hell flare.

Get them from Amazon for £7 (was £9.99)

Amazon

No one wants a dry, flaky scalp, but unfortunately dandruff is a super common problem. Enter, this scalp massaging brush. It gently exfoliates your scalp while also ensuring that your shampoo deeply penetrates your hair, and all without causing tangling.

Get it from Amazon for £5.99

Amazon

For washing the dishes, this innovative refillable detergent dispensing brush is super handy. It makes washing up easier, reduces waste, and saves time.

Get three from Amazon for £6.25

Amazon

If, like me, you suffer from sensitive skin these micro fibre makeup removing cloths, that work simply with warm water, are a great buy, removing even the toughest, long-wear and oil-based makeup.

Get two from Amazon for £13.99

Amazon

One of my pet hates is a dirty microwave, which is why I am totally obsessed with this steamy gadget. Super easy to use, and ultra effective too, this cleaning tool is the one for easier and quicker microwave cleaning.

Get it from Amazon for £6.99

Amazon

For softening and maintaining moisture in all your favourite baking goods - from brown sugar to dried fruit - this little bear is the answer. Simply soak it in water before placing with your baking ingredient of choice, and it will maintain moisture for between three to six months.

Get two from Amazon for £13.22

Amazon

Put a stop to spot picking and squeezing, and instead pop one of these hydrocolloid acne patches on. As someone who suffers from hormonal breakouts, I can confirm that these fast-acting 'dots' are a life-saver, especially as you can apply makeup on top of them.

Get them from Amazon for £6.99

Amazon

If, like me, you're part of the headache club and often find yourself suffering, this little stick is a total godsend. It's non-medical formula means you can apply it as and when you need it, swiping it across your forehead and temples for instant relief.

Get it from Amazon for £4.50 (was £5.95)

Amazon

I'm one of those people who are prone to dry, chapped lips. Of all the lip creams I've tried, this budget-friendly buy is the best by far. It doesn't sting chapped skin, soaks instantly in, and starts restoring lip health after just one application.

Get it from Amazon for £2.50

