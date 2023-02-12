Production Ram 1500 REV Revealed in Super Bowl Ad

Stellantis

SLast month, Ram showed us our first look at a radical EV truck concept called the Revolution. Our first look at a production variant of an electric Ram follows just over a month later, and, unlike that concept, it sure looks like an electric Ram 1500.

This is the Ram 1500 REV, which was already officially named earlier this week. Unlike the three-row Revolution concept, the REV follows the F-150 Lightning in formula: unique headlights and taillights that hint at the truck's electric power, surrounding an otherwise-traditional truck design. In most other ways, the short bed, crew cab 1500 REV shown today could be any other truck in the Ram lineup.

The truck was revealed in the company's 60-second Super Bowl spot, which also marks the opening of reservations before the truck goes on sale next year. Stellantis says that interested customers can pay a refundable one-time fee of $100 to join "Rev Insider+" on RamRev.com, which opens up the ability to reserve a truck.

Other than the look of the truck and how to reserve it, the brand has revealed nothing else. The ad showcasing the truck is largely about consumer anxieties about buying EVs and does not note anything about power, battery size, or any other specific performance detail. In the past, the brand has claimed to be aiming for segment-leading figures in range, payload, towing capacity, and charge times. Stellantis should reveal more over the coming year, ahead of production that the ad claims will start in "late 2024."

