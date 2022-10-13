How the producers of Nailed It! and Top Chef highlight diverse stories in Hollywood

Calie Schepp
·4 min read

EW Game Changers is a series profiling the people and projects making an impact in diversity, equity, and inclusion in entertainment.

There's nothing, arguably, more democratic than food — everyone needs to eat, after all. And the world of reality cooking shows, with its seemingly endless permutations of programming and personalities, is well-equipped to reflect diverse experiences. But that doesn't mean it always does.

Casey Kriley and Jo Sharon, co-CEOs of production company Magical Elves, have certainly seen the evolution of representation on culinary competitions — they're the team behind Top Chef, which premiered in 2006 and will kick off its 20th season next year, and Nailed It!, which debuted its seventh season Oct. 5. "If you go back 10 seasons [on Top Chef] you might see over the course of 14 episodes, 10 to 20 scallop dishes, a very high-end, culinary school type of cooking," says Kriley. "The last several seasons have been by far the most diverse in terms of not only the chefs but the guest judges, and what we discovered through that was it really opened up the type of food, cuisines, and cultures viewers are able to see on the show."

Casey Kriley and Jo Sharon
Casey Kriley and Jo Sharon

Courtesy Casey Kriley and Jo Sharon

Still, Kriley says the Me Too and Black Lives Matter movements in recent years pushed the team to re-examine whether they were doing enough. "Being two women who are running the company as well as having so many women in key roles at the company, we had a lot of conversations about how we needed to and could do even better. We really not only looked at the diversity and inclusion in front of the camera, but behind the camera in our staff positions."

That meant partnering with BIPOC community organizations HUE You Know, Storyline Partners, and Color of Change to provide mentorship and employment opportunities, as well as signing on to Staff Me Up's Diversity and Inclusion Initiative to further educate and amplify their staffing goals. Since setting the goal in 2021, Magical Elves interviews at least 50 percent of applicants from underrepresented groups for open positions and have at least 50 percent diverse representation across all departments and on all shows (in addition to Top Chef and Nailed It!, their roster includes Project Runway and Brain Games).

Sharon is particularly proud of taking what they've learned on their Top Chef experience to hit the ground running with Nailed It!, which was an instant hit when it premiered in 2018. "The casting on Nailed It! has always been the secret sauce," says Sharon. "There are people from all walks of life, all socio and economic classes, but they all share this same spirit. They aren't afraid to try something that they're not good at and they don't care if they fail — that's what's resonated with the masses." According to Magical Elves, 66 percent of the crew on the current season of Nailed It! Halloween! are either women, BIPOC and/or part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

NAILED IT!
NAILED IT!

NETFLIX Tone Bell, Nicole Byer, Jacques Torres on 'Nailed It!'

In 2020, comedian and Nailed It! host Nicole Byer became the first Black woman to ever be nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Host For a Reality or Competition Program category, and has since been nominated two more times. The show itself has been nominated for Outstanding Competition Program two years in a row.

"I truly hope it opens a door for other people to get to do what I get to do," says Byer of her groundbreaking achievements. "I've never hosted a cooking show like this before, and from the jump I was allowed to do basically what I wanted within reason. No one told me I needed to sound more like a traditional host, and for the most part I'm listened to. Have I gotten to fall out of the ceiling? Not yet, but there's still time for that."

As for Top Chef, it's been hosted by Padma Lakshmi (who was the first AAPI person nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Host For a Reality or Competition Program category in 2009) since its second season. Top Chef 20 will be an epic international battle between Top Chef all-star chefs who have competed on Top Chef spin-offs around the world. "The fact that we can be this far in and there are still new dishes and cuisines to introduce our audience to is exciting," says executive producer Doneen Arquines. "And truthfully, we've only just begun to scratch the surface." She says season 20 will show "a lot of dishes that have never been on Top Chef U.S. before, and I can't wait to bring that to our audience."

TOP CHEF
TOP CHEF

David Moir/Bravo Padma Lakshmi on 'Top Chef'

Kriley and Sharon will continue to work to promote diversity both on and off screen. "It's not just a short-term goal, you've got to look at the long-term goal: If you really want to have more diversity in the key top-level positions, you have to mentor and make sure people are supported when you
elevate them," she says. "It really gives you new stories that haven't been necessarily heard, and has an impact on a sense of community and awareness on television."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Latest Stories

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Akim Aliu, Wayne Simmonds respond to reporter's 'racist' column

    A controversial column from Toronto reporter Steve Simmons prompted strong responses from veteran NHL forward Wayne Simmonds and former professional hockey player Akim Aliu on Sunday.

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

    NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Maple Leafs sting Red Wings 5-1 in pre-season finale

    TORONTO — Denis Malgin made a case that he deserves a spot on the Toronto Maple Leafs' roster out of training camp. The 25-year-old forward scored the game winner, his fourth goal in six games, to help the Maple Leafs (5-2-0) clobber the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 in their pre-season finale on Saturday. Malgin turned Detroit (3-5-0) defender Wyatt Newpower inside-out to give the Maple Leafs a one-goal lead midway through the second period before 18,347 at Scotiabank Arena. "Crispy," was Auston Matthe

  • Potent Edmonton Oilers ready to contend for Stanley Cup

    EDMONTON — The Oilers have finished an eight-game pre-season schedule — and the veterans can’t wait for the real games to start. “It’s nice to have one or two games, but I think you want to get ready to go and play when it counts,” said winger Evander Kane. “I think we should chop it to four (games), I think that makes the most sense, for players, anyways. There are bigger camps, more guys playing, and more players getting experience. But, as a veteran guy, it’d be nice to tone it down to four o

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Ewart Shadoff finally wins on LPGA Tour in her 246th attempt

    CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff is finally an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th start, closing with a 1-under 71 in a nervy final round Sunday for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. Ewart Shadoff went wire-to-wire at The Saticoy Club, and the final round felt more like a roller coaster. The 34-year-old from England started with a four-shot lead, and that was gone by the time she made the turn. Paula Reto of South Africa had four birdies and took the lead when Ewart Sha