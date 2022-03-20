Producers Guild Awards: 2022 Winners List (Updating Live)

The Producers Guild Awards are taking place on Saturday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles. TheWrap will update the winners as they are announced.

When it comes to predicting which film will win the Academy Award for Best Picture, the Producers Guild’s Darryl F. Zanuck Award is the single most important honor. Because the PGA is the only organization other than the Oscars to use the preferential or ranked-choice system of counting votes for its best-picture award, it was the key award that showed that films like “The Hurt Locker,” “The King’s Speech” and “Green Book” had the broad appeal necessary to take the top Oscar.

In the 12 years since both bodies expanded from five to 10 best-pic nominees, the Producers Guild winner has gone on to win the Oscar all but three times – but with those three mismatches all taking place in the last six years, the PGA’s record of being a reliable Oscar predictor has slipped.

Still, the film that wins with the guild, be it the favored “The Power of the Dog” or a challenger like “Belfast,” “CODA” or “West Side Story,” will likely become the Oscar favorite.

Honorary awards went to Issa Rae (Visionary Award), Greg Berlanti (Norman Lear Achievement Award), Rita Moreno (Stanley Kramer Award), Mary Parent (David O. Selznick Achievement Award) and George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy (Milestone Award).

Here is the complete list of nominees. Winners are indicated with **WINNER.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Being the Ricardos”

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog”

“tick, tick…BOOM!”

“West Side Story”

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Encanto”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. The Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

“Sing 2”

Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

“Ascension”

“The First Wave”

“Flee”

“In The Same Breath”

“The Rescue”

“Simple As Water”

“Summer Of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“Writing With Fire”

Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 4)

“The Morning Show” (Season 2)

“Squid Game” (Season 1)

“Succession” (Season 3)

“Yellowstone” (Season 4)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

“Cobra Kai” (Seasons 3 & 4)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Season 11)

“Hacks” (Season 1)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Season 1)

“Ted Lasso” (Season 2)

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

“Dopesick”

“Mare of Easttown”

​​“The Underground Railroad”

“WandaVision”

“The White Lotus”

Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

“8-Bit Christmas”

“Come From Away”

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Single All The Way”

“Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of ‘Wildflowers’”

Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“60 Minutes” (Season 54)

“Allen v. Farrow” (Season 1)

“The Beatles: Get Back” (Season 1)

“Queer Eye” (Season 6)

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (Season 1)

Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Season 27)

“Dave Chappelle: The Closer”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (Season 8)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (Season 7)

“Saturday Night Live” (Season 47)

Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

“America’s Got Talent” (Season 16)

“Nailed It!” (Seasons 5 & 6)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Season 13)

“Top Chef” (Season 18)

“The Voice” (Season 20)

Previously announced categories:

Outstanding Sports Program: “100 Foot Wave” (Season 1)

Outstanding Children’s Program: “Muppets Haunted Mansion” (Special)

Outstanding Short Form Program: “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” (Season 4)

PGA Innovation Award:“For All Mankind: Time Capsule”