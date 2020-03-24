Producers Guild of America Creates Relief Fund for Members

Click here to read the full article.

Responding to the coronavirus pandemic, the Producers Guild ​of America has created the Producers Guild of America Members Relief Fund with a lead gift of $100,000 from former PGA president Mark Gordon.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The trade group, which has more than 8,000 members, announced the fund Tuesday. It’s being administered by The Actors Fund. PGA members who are in need of emergency financial relief due to the coronavirus crisis can apply for aid at The Actors Fund’s website.

More from Variety

Producers Guild of America presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher said in a statement, “The financial well-being of our members is constantly on our minds as we navigate an uncharted crisis in our industry. We are grateful for the generosity of Mark Gordon and other donors who have made this fund a reality. The Guild is committed to creating and identifying solutions for our members in the swiftest way possible in these uncertain times, and we can’t thank The Actors Fund enough for moving quickly with us.”

“Regardless of the current challenges, the PGA is prepared to do everything in its power to help our fellow PGA members weather this storm together,” they went on. “We invite anyone who is seeking a way to support those affected by the crisis, which includes line producers, associate producers and freelancers, to consider making a donation.”

The PGA also said it is actively seeking further donations to expand the longevity of the fund, which will provide financial help of up to $1,000 to qualifying applicants. Members must submit a current PGA membership letter (to be provided by the PGA), their most recent bank statement and their current lease or mortgage.

Story continues

The PGA recently announced a three-month extension to members unable to pay their dues. During this period, no late fees will accrue, no penalties will be applied and benefits will continue as normal.

“The business of the PGA is continuing uninterrupted, and staff on both coasts are operating normal business hours remotely to further the priorities of the Guild,” the organization said.

The PGA announced on March 20 that it had postponed its 12th annual Produced By Conference due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event had been scheduled to take place on June 6 and June 7 at Fox Studios in Los Angeles.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.