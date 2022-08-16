Producers & Assignment Editors At CBS’ WCCO-TV In Minnesota Vote To Unionize With SAG-AFTRA

Fifteen digital and streaming producers and assignment desk editors at Minnesota’s WCCO-TV have been officially recognized as a bargaining unit of SAG-AFTRA after a unanimous vote sanctioned by the National Labor Relations Board. The employees at the CBS affiliate in Minneapolis, who produce digital content and source info for the newsroom, WCCO.com and the CBS News Minnesota streaming service, began organizational discussions with the union in January 2019. On-air WCCO-TV employees and newsroom producers were already members of the union.

“These digital producers and assignment desk editors have sent a strong message about the power of community and solidarity,” said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA’s national executive director. “Their unanimous vote to join their colleagues at the station reinforces their commitment to their colleagues and to the craft of journalism.

“On behalf of the Twin Cities Local Board, I congratulate the WCCO digital and streaming team, and assignment desk editors, on their victory,” said SAG-AFTRA Twin Cities Local President Peter Moore. “Their victory is proof of the value and necessity of union membership and the power of solidarity. We are thrilled to welcome our newest brothers and sisters.” Moore is the son of Dave Moore, who hosted the evening news on WCCO from 1957 until his retirement in 1991.

In Minnesota, in addition to WCCO-TV anchors, reporters and newsroom producers, SAG-AFTRA represents employees at Minnesota Public Radio, MPR music stations The Current and MPR Classical, as well as WCCO-AM.

