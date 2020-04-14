Producer Joanna Laurie Joins Iain Canning and Emile Sherman’s See-Saw Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article.

Film and TV production company See-Saw Films, whose slate includes Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and Apple TV Plus’s series “Slow Horses,” has announced the appointment of producer Joanna Laurie to the company’s U.K. office.

Based in London and effective immediately, Laurie will act as producer or executive producer on select film and TV projects, reporting to See-Saw’s joint managing directors Iain Canning and Emile Sherman.

Laurie joins See-Saw after over a decade at Number 9 Films, where she served as head of production working alongside Stephen Woolley and Elizabeth Karlsen, before becoming an independent producer. Her producing credits include critically acclaimed “Hyena” by writer-director Gerard Johnson, which opened the Edinburgh Intl. Film Festival, and won the coveted Fantàstic Òrbita prize at Sitges, and “The Limehouse Golem,” written by Jane Goldman, directed by Juan Carlos Medina, and starring Bill Nighy and Olivia Cooke.

Laurie was an associate producer on the Number 9 Films co-production with Indigo Films “Youth,” by Paolo Sorrentino, starring Michael Caine and Harvey Keitel, as well as “Byzantium,” directed by Neil Jordan, starring Gemma Arterton and Saoirse Ronan. Her credits as head of production for Number 9 Films include “Carol,” “Their Finest,” “On Chesil Beach” and “Colette.”

“It is exciting to have Jo join the See-Saw team,” Canning and Sherman said in a statement. “These are clearly uncertain times, but audiences remain committed to great stories and quality material. Jo’s drive, extensive experience and talent relationships will be indispensable to our ability to widen our slate of unique projects and protect and nurture the projects we are moving towards production. We very much look forward to working with her.”

Laurie added: “See-Saw’s reputation for producing the highest caliber film and TV speaks for itself, and I have long admired their projects and ability to produce stories which, as well as being entertaining, set out to change the world for the better. Following on from my invaluable time at Number 9 Films, I am thrilled to be joining See-Saw’s fantastic team and to be working with some of the best filmmakers in the U.K. and beyond.”

See-Saw’s slate includes Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, “Operation Mincemeat,” directed by John Madden and starring Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen and Kelly Macdonald, as well as “The North Water,” written and directed by Andrew Haigh (“45 Years”), adapted from the novel by Ian McGuire, and starring Jack O’Connell, Colin Farrell, Stephen Graham, Peter Mullan and Tom Courtenay.

See-Saw is also producing “Slow Horses,” an international drama series, starring Gary Oldman, and written by Will Smith, based on the books by Mick Herron. The 12-episode series is being produced for Apple TV Plus.

See-Saw is in post-production on “Ammonite,” written and directed by Francis Lee, and starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan.

