Producer Jeremy Gold says 'Welcome To The Blumhouse' champions 'underrepresented filmmakers' (exclusive)

Watch: The trailer for Welcome To The Blumhouse: Black Box

Back in 2018, horror producer Jason Blum made the surprising statement that: “there are not a lot of female directors period, and even less who are inclined to do horror.” This clearly isn’t true – it’s the opportunities that are scarce, not the creatives.

The Blumhouse boss later apologised, and it appears his company is now making real progress when it comes to hiring women in top roles – not least in their brand new Welcome To The Blumhouse series.

The direct-to-Amazon multiple movie project is headed up by President of Blumhouse TV Jeremy Gold, and consists of eight brand new horror features – the first four being The Lie, Nocturne, Black Box and Evil Eye – that will stream free to Prime Video subscribers.

Of those four features, two are directed by women: Nocturne (directed by Zu Quirke), about a young pianist who finds cursed music notation that could help her career, and The Lie (directed by Veena Sud), which follows parents torn apart after their daughter claims to have killed someone.

That’s a 50% gender split across the project, and Gold is proud of his company’s hiring record.

“Across our series The Purge we had an awful lot of female directors,” Gold says. “Including Gigi Saul Guerrero who also directed one of our Into The Dark movies, with whom we made a deal… We also made a deal with Sofia DeCall, they both made movies on Into The Dark and then we built relationships with them. I work for the TV company, but at the film company as well, there’s quite a number of filmmakers who are women across the movies.”

Yahoo spoke to Jeremy Gold about a range of issues – including diversity, and the future of cinemas post pandemic. You can read our complete chat below.

Yahoo Movies UK: How did Welcome To The Blumhouse come together? The Lie, for example, was made a couple of years ago...

Jeremy Gold: Welcome To The Blumhouse is a very unique slate of eight curated films, all from underrepresented filmmakers, and we did an awful lot of hunting and gathering to get to that collection of material. The Lie was made before we had partnered up with Amazon on this slate, and Veena [Sud] is an extraordinary television showrunner and filmmaker and storyteller.

We were in love with that story, and when this began to take shape, this felt like the perfect outlet for that story, it fit so naturally into what we were doing. All of these stories gravitate around family, and some kind of deception or betrayal within family, it fit quite naturally.

