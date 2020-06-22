Producer David Guillod Remains in Custody on Sexual Assault Charges as Bail Upped to $3 Million

Hollywood manager and producer David Guillod — who was charged on Monday with 11 felonies, including rape, kidnapping for rape and rape of a drugged person — remains in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail as his bail was upped $3 million, according to the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office.

Jennifer Karapetian, the deputy district attorney who is prosecuting the case, told TheWrap it the “appropriate amount in this case” but did not explain further why it was increased from $1 million. Guillod’s attorney did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Guillod’s spokesperson told TheWrap earlier on Monday that the producer has “fully cooperated with all aspects of law enforcement’s investigation” and denied the accusations of sexual assault against him. The producer, whose credits include “Extraction” and “Atomic Blonde,” turned himself in to authorities on Monday morning, his attorney told TheWrap.

ProThe charges are based on the accounts of three anonymous Jane Does for incidents that occurred in 2012, 2014 and 2015. If convicted, Guillod faces a potential sentence of 21 years to life in prison.

As TheWrap first reported, four women — including actress and Silence Breaker Jessica Barth — have said Guillod sexually assaulted them. Barth first filed a report with the LAPD accusing Guillod, who was then her manager, of forcibly attacking her. At the time, no charges were filed, but Barth later went back to the LAPD to revive her old case against Guillod after she wrote a guest post for TheWrap about the sexual assault and heard from another woman who said that Guillod also drugged and assaulted her.

In Santa Barbara, Guillod led one of his assistants, who had become drunk after a company retreat dinner, away from her bed and sexually assaulted her, according to employees at the retreat who spoke with TheWrap. The assistant was eventually given a $60,000 settlement by the company and required to sign an NDA. She later went to the LAPD to report the incident, who then referred her to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, who has jurisdiction over the area.

An actress and her friend also came forward to tell TheWrap that Guillod had drugged and raped them in 2015 — just a month after the Santa Barbara retreat — at his home in Los Feliz.

Though there were two separate investigations into these incidents in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s office said on Monday that it had requested jurisdiction from the Los Angeles DA “to prosecute Counts 4-11 in Santa Barbara.”

