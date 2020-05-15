Producer Adam Donaghey Charged With the Sexual Assault of a Child

Click here to read the full article.

Adam Donaghey, a Texas-based producer and film festival co-founder, was arrested in Dallas recently on a charge of sexual assault of a child. He was released from custody on April 28 after posting $25,000 bond.

Publicly available court documents from his April 28 arraignment do not indicate when or where the alleged incident occurred, though the charge applies to an adult accused of assaulting a person 16 or younger. There is no statute of limitations for that charge.

Donaghey did not respond to requests for comment.

Donaghey and his accuser, now in her 20s, have worked together for over a decade, including on several independent films he produced. IndieWire is not naming her out of respect for her privacy.

Her most recent on-camera role was in the 2017 film “A Ghost Story,” on which Donaghey is credited as a producer. Director David Lowery offered support for the young woman in a statement.

“I’m devastated by this news. I would be furious about it regardless — but because this is someone I’ve worked closely with, and trusted, I also feel hurt and betrayed. I know many in the Texas film community share that sentiment, and of course none of that can hold a candle to how the young woman in question must feel. I’m grateful for her courage in bringing this to light, heartbroken that it’s something she’s had to deal with at all, and hopeful that she is able to find solace moving forward. She has our wholehearted support,” Lowery said.

Donaghey has credits in a variety of positions dating back to 2000. While the A24-distributed “A Ghost Story,” starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara, is his highest-profile film, he also worked on “Hurricane Bianca,” “Kreep,” and most recently “Satanic Panic.”

He is listed as an executive producer on two upcoming projects, religious horror film “The Seventh Day” and school-shooting actioner “Run Hide Fight.”

He co-founded the Oak Cliff Film Festival and helped organize the refurbishment of the Texas Theater in Oak Cliff. His involvement in both of those efforts reportedly ended in 2017.

Donaghey will be allowed to remain free on bond under the condition that he stay away from his accuser, have no contact with any minor, abstain from drinking alcohol, submit to random drug tests, and not possess any weapons. It’s unclear if and when his next court appearance is scheduled.

A spokeswoman for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office referred requests for information about the case to the city Police Department. The department is not responding to records requests because of city offices’ pandemic-related closure.

