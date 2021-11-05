Prodigal Son 's Tom Payne and Wife Jennifer Akerman Expecting First Baby, a Boy: 'We're So Happy'

tom payne

Ally Koonce

Prodigal Son star Tom Payne is about to have a son of his own!

The actor, 38, and his wife, singer Jennifer Akerman are expecting their first child together, a son, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

Akerman, 32, who performs under the name Final Child, revealed her baby bump alongside her husband in the music video for her new single "South of the Border."

"We're so happy to share with PEOPLE that we are expecting a baby boy by the end of this year!" Payne tells PEOPLE. "When Jen was preparing to release a new single for her Final Child project, we had an idea for a music video that also seemed like a fun opportunity to introduce people to our news."

"She would have spent the whole video trying to hide it anyway so we thought why not include it as a surprise ending!" he adds. "We had such a good time making the video and are very thankful for the small crew and extras that we were able to gather to mark such a big moment in our lives."

The music video, directed by Kanan Capshaw, features the parents-to-be as a Western couple eloping. At the end of the video, Akerman reveals her growing baby bump underneath her jacket as Payne caresses her stomach.

The video closes with Akerman cradling her bump in a black dress while the words "For You" appear behind her.

The longtime couple tied the knot in December 2020 after delaying their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Akerman announced the happy wedding news on her Instagram page, sharing several photos from their wedding.

"Last night me and the love of my life got married !!! ❤️❤️❤️" she wrote on Dec. 22 alongside a picture from their wedding. "After having to cancel our wedding back in April and not knowing how long the world will be under lockdown, we felt like we still wanted to end this year as husband and wife, so we did 😍😍"

"I love you so much @thetpayne and I'm so excited to spend the rest of my life with you xxxx" added the model and singer, who is the sister of actress Malin Akerman.

Payne first referenced his nuptials in a New Year's Eve Instagram post last year. "Happy New Year from Mr and Mrs Payne!!🎉🎉💍," the Walking Dead alum wrote below a sweet selfie of the pair.

Payne and Akerman, who have been dating since 2013 and got engaged in November of 2018, were set to wed in April 2020 but were forced to change their plans when the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S.