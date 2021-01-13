Prodigal Son EPs Break Down Season 2 Premiere, Warn 'There's Going to Be More Trouble' for Bright and Ainsley

Rebecca Iannucci
·9 min read

The following post contains spoilers for Prodigal Son‘s Season 2 premiere. Proceed with caution!

Prodigal Son is back, and so is the Whitly family’s insistence that everything is fine, when it most certainly is not.

More from TVLine

The Fox thriller returned on Tuesday night after delivering a doozy of a cliffhanger last spring: Ainsley, not Malcolm, is the Whitly sibling most capable of murder, as evidenced by her brutal killing of Dermot Mulroney’s Nicholas Endicott in the April finale.

As revealed in the sophomore premiere, though, Ainsley has absolutely no memory of her stabbing spree. In a series of flashbacks to the night Endicott was killed, we saw Ainsley come out of a fugue state of sorts, desperately asking her brother — while she’s covered in blood, mind you — what just happened. Sensing Ainsley’s mounting panic, Malcolm quickly lied that he was the one to murder Endicott… and his father later walked him through how to dismember and dispose of Endicott’s body, which has since shown up (in pieces!) in Estonia. Naturally, in the wake of all that, Malcolm’s nightmares are worse than ever, his hand tremors are back, and he’s generally horrified at the memory of what he did to Endicott. (And even worse, the idea that it may have secretly thrilled him. Yikes.)

Elsewhere in the premiere, Prodigal Son sidestepped the coronavirus pandemic, but did tackle the real-life events surrounding police brutality and Black Lives Matter protests, resulting in a troubling scene in which JT was assaulted by fellow cops who thought him to be a criminal. After screening the premiere, TVLine spoke with series co-creators Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver, who shed light on how Tuesday’s episode sets up the season ahead.

TVLINE | Is it safe to say this premiere is set in a post-COVID world? The virus is mentioned, but it doesn’t look like it’s an ongoing concern.
SKLAVER | We’re definitely in a post-COVID world. We were talking about the second season, and the topics that we wanted to address, and we decided that maybe people had had enough of COVID in their real lives, and they didn’t need to see so much of it on screen. We wanted to nod to it, but in the world of Prodigal Son, there’s been a successful vaccine rollout, and let’s say COVID has come and gone. It’s mentioned that that’s how Martin got back into Claremont, because he was early on the contact tracing at Rikers Island. There’s a little bit of escapism in our show, and I’m happy with the decision, truthfully. As we watch these episodes, there’s no part of me that wants to see any of our actors in masks. I want to see everyone in my real life in masks, but no one on screen. So we’re in a post-COVID world, and we’re a few months after our finale — maybe two to three months. Martin and Bright haven’t spoken since the acts of the finale, but life has gone on a little bit when we pick up with Season 2.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Premiere
Prodigal Son Season 2 Premiere

TVLINE | On the other hand, you did work in a real-life storyline with regard to anti-cop sentiment and police brutality, with JT’s experience getting assaulted. Why was that a topic you wanted to incorporate?
FEDAK | In the long prep time leading up to shooting, with the George Floyd and Black Lives Matter stories taking over the news, we knew that as a show that’s part-procedural, and a show that has cases and cops, that we would have to address this story. Sam and I are two white guys, so we don’t have the depth of knowledge in regards to this story. But what that means is, we begin to research, and we talk to our cast. I remember texting with Frank [Harts, who plays JT] early on as we’re watching the news and going, “How are we going to come up with what we have to say and how we reflect this on our show?” We go to our writers, we do research, we go to police officers who are out there doing the job today. We do have a diverse cast, and we can talk about this from the perspective of what it’s like to be an African-American cop, and what happens when something goes wrong, and then what happens inside the NYPD.

We also knew this wasn’t something you could solve in one episode, and we didn’t want to do a “very special episode” of Prodigal Son. But we also can’t solve racism, of course. So for us, it’s a challenge, but it was a challenge we knew we had to address. We’re excited that the show can do something where you go from a killer trying to kill Bright with an ax, and then you go down to this very searing moment torn right out of the headlines. And luckily for us, we have amazing writers and an amazing cast. Everyone wanted to step up to this. There was not a moment where anyone said, “We shouldn’t do this.” It was like, “We have to do this.”

TVLINE | How do the aftershocks of this assault affect not only JT, but Dani, too, since she mentioned how difficult it is to be a Black, female cop? How does this settle with them in the weeks ahead?
FEDAK | It doesn’t settle, and that’s the problem. Frank still has real-world issues. We could easily say, for our characters, “This is wrong and something has to be done about it.” But now you get into the awful stickiness of what happens next. And for Frank, he’s got a kid on the way, and he has a family, and he needs to figure out what the right thing to do is, not only for himself, but his family and his kid in the future. And Dani comes at it from a more idealistic perspective: a young police officer who knows right, who knows wrong, who thinks something needs to be done. For us, not only is it an important topic, but it’s also a very dramatic topic for our characters to address, in that they would have different perspectives on how to deal with it.

TVLINE | Let’s talk about Bright and how he’s coping with Endicott’s death. How much of Martin’s closing monologue — where he suggests that Bright may have enjoyed getting away with this murder — is accurate to how Bright’s feeling?
FEDAK | For Martin, it’s a guess. It’s a guess that his son might have been excited by this moment, that the endorphins would have been pumping, that his brain might have been opening up to the idea of, “I’m not going to solve a crime, I need to hide a crime. I need to cover it up.” It’s an intelligent guess, and for Bright, there definitely was some part of it where he felt, “This is very, very exciting.” But, Martin is also skewed from his perspective as a psychopath.
SKLAVER | There’s also a bit of inception going on, where Martin might be trying to plant an idea. Bright is having all of these emotions, and Martin’s saying, “You know, some of those emotions could be good if you let them be good, if you stopped with the morality of thinking how bad they are and moved past it.” That’s the earworming that Martin’s able to do with his son. I don’t think Bright is a killer. It’s very interesting, when people originally saw the pilot, they thought, “Oh, and Bright’s going to start killing people, too!” We were like, “No, of course not! How could he start killing people?” But his father was a serial killer, and like father, like son, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree — there’s a reason there’s so many of these idioms. It’s because people have these thoughts over and over again, and it’s something Bright has thought about for his whole life. So in this situation, sure, he didn’t kill Nicholas Endicott, but he did everything else except the act. This is the closest we’ve ever gotten to seeing him do that, and it’s a wealth of emotions that he’s feeling, truthfully.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Premiere
Prodigal Son Season 2 Premiere

TVLINE | This premiere focuses largely on the psychological toll that Endicott’s murder is taking on Bright — but can you say whether any actual legal trouble is on the horizon, as well, now that the body’s turned up in Estonia?
FEDAK | To a certain extent, [that storyline has] been tucked away, but I’ll also promise you that there’s going to be more trouble.
SKLAVER | When we talked to one of our consultants, we asked, “What is the perfect way to get away with a murder?” And our consultant said, “If there’s no body, there’s no crime.” So if a body is completely missing, there’s nothing the cops can do. But if even a femur is found, if even a little toe is found, you can start doing research. And I’ll tell you, in Nicholas Endicott’s case, they found the whole body. So I don’t know that this is an open-and-shut case just because he showed up in Estonia.

TVLINE | And Ainsley, for her part, is acting like everything’s OK now, since she doesn’t remember what really happened. How will we see that unravel in upcoming episodes?
FEDAK | Ainsley’s always been very good at, “Everything is fine, everything is normal.” She’s always presented herself as the least affected of the Whitlys by her father’s crimes, because she was so young. But if you talk to any child psychiatrist, she was 5, and she was well old enough to know that something terrible was happening. It was something that, from the get-go, we were intrigued by, especially when you have someone like Halston Sage, who’s not only a gifted comedian and a gifted actress, but she loves the dark stuff. [Laughs] When we told her where we were going at the end of Season 1, she was thrilled. We wanted to step that out this season, and it’s going to lead to two things: It’ll lead to tension between her and Bright, and it’ll lead to a need for her to ask, should she talk to her father? Should she have a relationship with him? And from Bright’s perspective, that’s a terrible, terrible, terrible idea. But then again, so many things on our show are about people doing terrible things.
SKLAVER | Bad decisions. People make bad decisions on our show all the time. And I don’t think we’re done seeing Ainsley make bad decisions.

With that, I turn it over to you! What did you think of Prodigal Son‘s return? Grade it in our poll below, then hit the comments with your full reviews!

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter

Latest Stories

  • NHL reports 27 positive COVID-19 tests during camps, including 17 from Dallas

    The league said in a release Tuesday that it conducted approximately 12,000 tests administered to more than 1,200 players over the period from Dec. 30 to Monday.

  • Report: Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller was part of mob that stormed Capitol

    Olympic swimmer Klete Keller, known as a Trump supporter, reportedly invaded the Capitol as part of last week's riots.

  • Kyrie Irving to be investigated by NBA and reportedly miss at least 3 more Nets games

    The curious case of Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is only growing more complicated.

  • Seahawks fire offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer

    The Seahawks' offense looked broken at the end of the season.

  • NBA, players association agree to new COVID-19 health and safety protocols

    Amid widespread coronavirus concerns wreaking havoc on the league, the NBA and its players association reached an agreement on Tuesday requiring additional health and safety protocols for the current season.

  • Senators owner Eugene Melnyk backtracks on 'robust' plan to host fans

    Eugene Melnyk says his "robust public safety plan" includes "health protocols ranging from proper physical distancing, rapid testing and mask-wearing at all times" inside the Canadian Tire Centre.

  • Fantasy Basketball Week 4: News, notes, and updates from around the NBA

    Nick Whalen delivers all the news, notes, and updates you need to know for Week 4 of the fantasy basketball season.

  • Bruce Arians doesn't seem to think 'perfectionist' Tom Brady would work out as a coach

    The Buccaneers head coach has seen Brady's leadership in practice.

  • Fantasy Hockey: 10 overvalued players you should avoid drafting

    These 10 players are being drafted too high in fantasy hockey considering their track record and 2021 season outlook.

  • Belichick makes powerful statement in rejection of Trump

    The Patriots head coach, a longtime friend of the president, appears to have drawn a line of demarcation, not entirely inconsistent with the NFL's attitude over the past year.

  • As the Bruins finally retire Willie O’Ree’s number, it’s time for the NHL to also honour its first Black player

    O'Ree's courage and work promoting the game in communities of color reaches far beyond one franchise.

  • West Virginia, Oregon latest to pause team activities due to COVID-19 outbreak

    No. 13 West Virginia will miss at least its next three games due to the coronavirus.

  • Kyrie Irving sits on campaign Zoom call with Cynthia Nixon as Nets play without him

    Irving has spent the last week away from the Nets, citing "personal reasons."

  • Vancouver Canucks sign defenceman Hamonic to one-year, US$1.25-million deal

    VANCOUVER — Playing for the Calgary Flames, defenceman Travis Hamonic got a close-up view of the Vancouver Canucks' skilled, young talent.Going up against the likes of Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes and Bo Horvat wasn't easy, he said.After signing a one-year, US$1.25-million deal with the Canucks Tuesday, Hamonic will only have to worry about defending against the Canucks' young guns in practice. “It’s certainly a lot nicer to be on this side of things," he said on a video call Tuesday. Being around that kind of talent has benefits, added Hamonic, who was drafted 53rd overall by the New York Islanders in 2008. "As a player, you want that opportunity and I think that’s a pretty intriguing aspect of your career and your playing ability, to be surrounded by people who have different skills than you have and can maybe help you along the way as well," he said. Hamonic heads to Vancouver as a veteran on the blue line, having played 637 NHL games while collecting 188 points (37 goals, 151 assists) and 591 penalty minutes.He spent the last three seasons in Calgary, and in 2019-20 averaged 21:12 minutes per game with three goals and nine assists. He opted out of the playoffs citing family considerations.The 30-year-old native of St. Malo, Man., entered free agency in October and said he had talks with a number of teams. “We felt the most excited by the conversations we had with the Canucks," he said. Vancouver signed Hamonic to a professional tryout contract on Jan. 3. He had to complete a seven-day quarantine, though, before he could join training camp activities because he travelled from Winnipeg."Maybe it took a little bit longer than I would have liked at the time, but it all worked out the way it was supposed to in the end," the defenceman said. “I knew I was going to get an opportunity at some point and I knew that I had to be ready when it was going to come.”Once he finally got on the ice in Vancouver, Hamonic skated with Hughes, who was runner up for the NHL's rookie of the year award last season. Whether the duo will be play together when the season starts remains to be seen, but Hamonic sees the potential pairing as an exciting opportunity. "He’s a pretty special player, a pretty dynamic player. So if that’s how it’s going to go, I’ll just put the puck in his hands and let him do the work and I’ll just be there to back him up," he said. Hamonic hopes he'll be able to help the 21-year-old phenom in some situations, too. "I’ve been in the league for a little while now, so I’m hoping maybe there are some things (Hughes) can lean on and ask me (about) and I can try to give some advice here and there," he said. "But for the most part, I’ll just try to stay out of his way on the ice.”While he hasn't played an NHL game since Feb. 8, Hamonic travelled with the Canucks to Edmonton where they're set to open the season against the Oilers on Wednesday. Vancouver's newest player said he'll speak with coach Travis Green about playing, but he feels ready to jump in. “I’m healthy, I’m ready to go, I’m certainly eager as I could ever be to play," Hamonic said. "I feel like I can get up to speed pretty quickly here.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Mad Bets: NFL Divisional Round Prop Bets

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Liz Loza debate a few prop bets for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

  • Hendriks to White Sox | FastCast

    Liam Hendriks reportedly agrees to a contract with the White Sox, plus the Mets introduce Carlos Carrasco in this Edition of FastCast

  • Report: Bears coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace to return; DC Chuck Pagano retiring

    The Bears apparently did enough this season for Nagy and Pace to keep their jobs.

  • Gregg Popovich all for impeaching President Trump after Capitol attacks: 'It will bring people together'

    "Crazy nuts, wack jobs, conspiracy theorists have gotten us to this point."

  • New Texas coach Steve Sarkisian on school song with racist roots: 'That's our song, and we're fired up to sing it'

    Steve Sarkisian joined the UT administration in backing a song with racist roots on his first day on the job.

  • NBA, union stiffen virus protocols; more games postponed

    With five games called off this week already and more teams dealing with virus-related issues, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association enacted additional rules Tuesday in the hope of keeping the season going safely. For “at least the next two weeks,” the league and union said, players and team staff will have to remain at their residence when in their home markets and are prohibited from leaving their hotels when on the road — with exceptions primarily for practices and games. “I'm all for anything we possibly can do to ramp up the safety," said Miami coach Erik Spoelstra, whose team had the NBA-minimum eight players in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, missing eight for COVID-related reasons and another with injury. “Just because we want to proceed with our profession doesn't mean that there isn't a reality of what's going on in the world. The virus is still very much out there." Utah's game in Washington on Wednesday was postponed because contact-tracing issues among the Wizards meant they wouldn't have eight available players for that matchup. Orlando’s game in Boston on Wednesday is also off, the third postponement since Sunday involving the Celtics. Boston's most recent list showed eight players as unavailable because they are adhering to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, which means they either tested positive or contact-tracing data showed they may have been exposed to someone who is positive. “I'm for whatever the NBA wants us to do," Washington coach Scott Brooks said. All that is permitted in home markets, for now, is “to attend team-related activities at the team facility or arena, exercise outside, or perform essential activities," the league and union said. On the road, team activities and emergencies are the only allowable reasons for leaving hotels. NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said “it would be irresponsible and unacceptable” to not seek better ways to keep players safe. “No one wants to see more restrictions imposed," Roberts said. “No one also wants to see the infection rate increase if there are steps we can take to mitigate the risk. Our experts have concluded that these new procedures will add to our arsenal of weapons against the virus." The new rules add to a challenging time in the NBA, especially when dealing with the mental strain of playing in a COVID-19 world. And the flurry of virus-related issues in the last few days have only made matters tougher. “I feel like I'm living my life in a box," Portland guard Damian Lillard said. “I go to practice, I go back home, I don't go anywhere else." When teams started testing in late November prior to the start of training camps, 48 players had positive COVID-19 tests. In the last four weeks, the league has announced a total of only seven positive tests, part of the reason the NBA has not paused play. “This is real life, COVID-19, and taking the precautions and taking the protocols seriously is the most important thing,” Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders said. Additional actions taken Tuesday include a new rule prohibiting any pregame meetings in locker rooms from lasting more than 10 minutes; when those meetings take place everyone must wear a mask. Players have been told to limit on-court interactions with fellow players to elbow or fist bumps, with no extended socializing. And when a player is subbed out of a game, he can sit in a “cool down chair” without a mask — but must put a mask on when he returns to the bench and sits in his assigned seat. There were at least 36 players in the league dealing with virus-related issues or protocols when Tuesday began, based on information released by teams. That number went up in part because of the Wizards' situation; it was not clear how many are affected there. Most current player issues are believed to be related to contact tracing. Contact tracing has gotten more high-tech in recent days, with a requirement that everyone wear an electronic device that tracks proximity to one another. The data from those devices is part of the determination whether a player needs to quarantine because of possible exposure. “I think the thing that we’re all trying to figure out is when somebody does test positive, the contact tracing, how does that work?” Chicago coach Billy Donovan said. Counting the two new postponements and another on Dec. 23 between Oklahoma City and Houston, the league has seen six games moved because of virus issues. Boston's game in Chicago on Tuesday was called off because of virus concerns, as was the Dallas-New Orleans game on Monday and the Heat-Celtics matchup in Boston on Sunday. Dallas flew to Charlotte on Tuesday, indicating their Wednesday game is on as scheduled. But the Mavericks have five players out — four of them positive for the virus, including three that have been isolating in Denver since the weekend, team owner Mark Cuban said in an interview on Dallas radio station KTCK. “My level of concern is high. ... In Dallas, and the country in general, cases are going up not down," Cuban said. But Cuban also believes there will be ways to get fans into arenas again this season. “Not just letting in 3,000, but as in 15,000, 20,000, before the end of the season,” Cuban said. “I mean, look, even if we just made it available to front-line workers and health-care workers to come in for free to fill the stands because they’ve all been vaccinated, I’m cool with that.” ___ AP Sports Writers Dave Campbell in Minneapolis, Schuyler Dixon in Dallas and Jay Cohen in Chicago contributed to this report. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press