A procrastinator’s guide to Treasure Valley’s 2021 elections: where, when and how to vote

Maybe this article is the first you’ve heard of an election. Perhaps you heard a radio ad or received mailers from various campaigns — or maybe you’ve been counting down the days. Either way, Election Day is Tuesday in Boise.

No matter your familiarity, here’s a guide for Treasure Valley residents to ensure you’re able to successfully vote, even if you had no idea there was an election in the first place.

What would I be voting for?

Depends where you live. The cities of Boise, Meridian, Garden City, Kuna, Caldwell, Kuna, Star and Nampa will all have city council seats up for election. Caldwell, Garden City and Nampa residents all have mayoral elections as well.

In addition, six school boards will also have elections in 2021: West Ada, Nampa, Kuna, Caldwell, Vallivue and Middleton.

Some Boise voters will also have the chance to vote for a $570 million water renewal bond to fund infrastructure replacements at the city’s sewage plants.

Can I see my ballot beforehand? Where do I vote?

In Ada County, you can go to adacounty.id.gov/elections/view-my-ballot/ and click “View my ballot.” There, you will be prompted to type in your address. After that, you’ll be able to see where your polling place is and what items will be on your ballot.

Canyon County’s elections page offers a link to sample ballots for races across the county, although it does not include an option to filter the ballots with your address. You can find your precinct and polling place by typing your home address on the Canyon County Precinct and Polling Location Lookup page.

What if I’m not registered?

Idaho allows residents to register to vote at their polling places on Election Day.

If you are not registered at your current home address or aren’t sure that you are, be sure to bring the following:

▪ A photo identification (state issued ID, tribal card, U.S. passport or current student ID)

▪ A state ID number or the last four digits of your Social Security number

▪ Proof of residency (vehicle registration, current utility bill, bank statement, etc.)

Story continues

Even if you’re registered already, you’ll still need to bring some form of identification, such as a driver’s license, state ID card, tribal card, U.S. passport or student ID. If you don’t have an identification card, you can still vote if you sign a “personal identification affidavit,” where you swear under penalty of perjury that you’re correctly stating your identity.

When can I vote?

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Lines are typically longest in the afternoon after 5 p.m., when many people vote after getting off work, according to Ada County.

Where can I find more information about the candidates and races?

Check out the Statesman story, “Want to vote? Intelligently? Start here. Our Voter Guide for city, school elections.” That’s an easy-t-use directory where you’ll find links to:

▪ Statesman stories on the mayoral races and Boise’s sewer bond.

▪ Our online Voter Guides, where candidates answer questions in their own words.

▪ The Statesman editorial board’s recommendations.

▪ Videos of Boise City Council candidates’ interviews with the editorial board.

You can also go to IdahoStatesman.com/Election for the latest stories on this election.

When will results come in?

Depending on the race, people will know their new elected officials as soon as Tuesday night.

The Statesman will be updating results throughout the night as new numbers come in and will report them at IdahoStatesman.com. Complete results also will appear in the Thursday print and e-editions.