Procore returns as primary sponsor for LFR's Matt DiBenedetto

CONCORD, N.C. — Leavine Family Racing (LFR) today announced that Procore, a leading provider of cloud-based applications for construction, will return as a primary sponsor for 2019. Procore will be featured as the primary sponsor aboard the team‘s No. 95 Toyota Camry for a total of 12 races this coming season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with driver Matt DiBenedetto behind the wheel.

The Carpinteria, California-based company took a chance on leveraging a NASCAR partnership in 2017 with two races aboard the No. 95 entry for the team. Seeing success from the 2018 season, Procore is increasing their program to include 12 races as the primary sponsor with LFR for 2019.

2019 brings with it several exciting changes for LFR as the organization transitions to new manufacturing partnerships with Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) and Toyota Racing Development (TRD). The addition of Matt DiBenedetto as the team‘s new driver, as well as crew chief Mike Wheeler, add to the team‘s quest to improve upon their racing program.

“Procore is excited to team up with Leavine Family Racing for another year of NASCAR in the 2019 season,” said Mark Lyons, the VP of Industry Marketing for Procore. “With a large percentage of the NASCAR fanbase coming from the construction industry this has been an excellent platform for brand exposure. We are really looking forward to all the changes with Toyota, the JGR alliance, and Matt DiBenedetto behind the wheel.”

Procore tried their hand at a NASCAR partnership because of the target-rich environment of the sport‘s fans who work within the construction industry. NASCAR fans are shown to be 60% more likely than non-fans to have a building and ground maintenance or construction occupation, so the sponsorship was a chance for Procore to increase their brand awareness.

“It‘s great to have Procore back with us in 2019 and for them to increase their investment level” Jeremy Lange, Vice President and General Manager of LFR commented. “They saw positive results from the 2018 season, and we look forward to continuing to help them grow their business while making stronger B2B connections in and around the sport. Partnerships like theirs allow us at LFR to continue to build towards the future and grow overall as a race team.”

Procore and LFR will hit the track together to kick off the season in the first points race of 2019 for the Daytona 500 on February 17, 2019 at historic Daytona International Speedway.