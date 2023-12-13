ProCook sales pick up in welcome boost after website relaunch teething issues

ProCook has a brand campaign featuring TV chef Matt Tebbutt (procook)

ProCook’s new boss has said first half sales were dented by volatile consumer confidence and teething issues from a website relaunch, but the Christmas season has got off to a stronger start.

Lee Tappenden, who joined the board in October, said the kitchenware firm’s revamped website went live late September and challenges were around user experience, which impacted where it listed on Google rankings.

That has since been corrected but it played some part in total revenue declining 3.8% to £26.3 million in the six months to October 15. Comparable sales fell 4.4%.

Tappenden was more upbeat about pre-tax losses narrowing slightly to £3.2 million, and that revenue over the first eight weeks of this half increased 1.5%.

He pointed to high demand for Black Friday deals, including a knife block, and gifts for Christmas.

ProCook, which has a brand campaign featuring TV chef Matt Tebbutt, sells from its 60 stores and online. Products include saucepans, cutlery and cooling racks.

In the first eight weeks of the second half retail stores had 4.1% year on year like for like growth. Total revenue growth of 10.7% was boosted by the opening of Trafford Centre and Watford stores.

Tappenden said: "Whilst we remain cautious about the timing and pace of market recovery, we are confident in our proposition and are making good strategic progress in building a stronger customer-focused business ready to accelerate growth as trading conditions improve and deliver profitable and sustainable growth for all stakeholders."