Processing Damar Hamlin's injury, the league's response and what happens next

Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald
·2 min read

On Monday night, the NFL world was shaken to its core as Buffalo Bills second-year safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a hit with Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins. Emergency medical personnel performed CPR on Hamlin on the field and he was transported immediately to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he has remained in critical condition ever since. Shortly thereafter, the game was suspended indefinitely and the NFL later announced it would not be resumed at least for a week, if at all.

It was a shocking and sobering moment where many feared that a national audience could've born witness to an NFL player passing away on the field of play. Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein devote the entirety of this week's podcast to processing the events of Monday night, what Hamlin's health status is at as of the time of this taping on Wednesday evening and what the NFL plans to do next.

They relive the tumultuous hour where football fans across the country waited with anticipation as answers remained unclear, how Commissioner Roger Goodell and Head of Football Operations Troy Vincent have handled this week's events & what options the league is considering in regards to resuming the game between the Bills and Bengals.

Buffalo Bills players and staff kneel and huddle around safety Damar Hamlin, who was critically injured during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills players and staff kneel and huddle around safety Damar Hamlin, who was critically injured during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

