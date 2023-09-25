Processing Blue: On the latest Panthers podcast, thoughts on Carolina’s loss in Seattle
After watching the Carolina Panthers lose to the Seattle Seahawks and fall to 0-3, Charlotte Observer NFL beat reporter Mike Kaye offers his thoughts on the latest Processing Blue podcast.
Kaye discusses:
▪ The plethora of penalties Sunday. Carolina had 13 for 82 yards.
▪ The lack of a run game (again). Carolina ran 14 times and threw 58.
▪ The team’s coaching staff and Bryce Young, and he offers his team grades through the first three weeks.