Process Water Treatment Global Market Report 2022: Rapid Growth and Investment in the Industrial Sector Bodes Well for Expansion
Global Process Water Treatment Market
Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Process Water Treatment Market by Technology, Manufacturing Process and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global process water treatment market size was valued at $263.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $520.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2030.
Process water is broadly defined as water used in industry, manufacturing processes, power generation and similar applications. The specific process water requirements of various industries and plants vary enormously. Therefore, it is produced using a variety of process water technologies depending on the feed water and final water quality and volume requirements. Veolia process water technologies are designed to meet these needs, producing high-quality process water from a range of feed water sources and significantly reducing water consumption.
Process water treatment is mainly used in pharmaceutical & cosmetics, food & beverage, and chemical & petrochemical industries. Process water is mainly found in factories where products are manufactured. Process water is used as rinse water for cleaning products or installations, cooling water for cooling installations, and as product water for drinks and food.
Moreover, biocides and disinfectants are intensively used in cooling towers, which further propels the demand for water treatment in the upcoming years. Whereas, health problems due to some of the hazardous chemicals used in the water treatment and rise in use of other water treatment technologies are expected to hamper the market growth during the analyzed timeframe. The global process water treatment market is segmented on the basis of technology, manufacturing process, application, and region.
Depending on technology, the market is categorized into activated carbon filters, chlorination, distillation, electrodeionization, ion exchange, microfiltration, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, and others. On the basis of manufacturing process, it is divided into boiler make-up water, cooling tower make-up water, coating and plating, rinsing and spraying, washing, and others. On the basis of application, it is classified into municipal, industrial and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global process water treatment market from 2020 to 2030 to determine the prevailing opportunities.
A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.
Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth in terms of both value and volume.
Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.
The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increase in Demand for Clean Water for End-Use Industries
Rapid Growth and Investment in the Industrial Sector
Rise in Pollution Due to Dumping of Industrial Waste
Increase in Industrial Water Discharge
Restraint
Presence of Alternative Water Treatment Methods
Opportunity
Increase in Demand from Emerging Economies
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Technology
Activated Carbon Filters
Chlorination
Distillation
Electrodeionization
Ion Exchange
Microfiltration
Nanofiltration
Reverse Osmosis
Ultrafiltration
Other
By Manufacturing Process
Boiler Make-up Water
Cooling Tower Make-up Water
Coating and Plating
Rinsing and Spraying
Washing
Other
By Application
Municipal
Industrial
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
UK
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
Advantage Engineering
BWT
Dupont
Evoqua Water Technologies
Lenntech B.V.
Pentair plc.
Samco Technologies
Spirax Sarco
SUEZ
Water Professionals
Yasin Porozheh Company
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
260
Forecast Period
2020 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020
$263.1 billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$520.4 billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
7.1%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: PROCESS WATER TREATMENT, BY TECHNOLOGY
CHAPTER 5: PROCESS WATER TREATMENT, BY MANUFACTURING PROCESS
CHAPTER 6: PROCESS WATER TREATMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 7: PROCESS WATER TREATMENT MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/45w02k
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900