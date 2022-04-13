The process is on air. Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is back in football

Jason Garrett is employed again.

The former Dallas Cowboys head coach is one of three television analyst hired to do USFL games during its inaugural season. The first game is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock, and FOX. All eight teams will play at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala.

Garrett was fired as the New York Giants offensive coordinator in November. He joined the Giants staff before the 2020 season. He was fired by the Cowboys after the 2019 season.

Jac Collinsworth and Paul Burmeister will handle play-by-play duties and former NFL fullback Michael Robinson and Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan will join Garrett as analysts. Corey Robinson and Zora Stephenson will work the sidelines and Sara Perlman is hosting halftime and post-game coverage.

The New Jersey Generals play the Birmingham Stallions at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the league opener and air simultaneously on NBC, FOX, and Peacock. It’s the first time a sporting event has aired on two competitive networks since Super Bowl I aired live on both NBC and CBS in January 1967. Technically, a game between the NFL’s Patriots and Giants was telecast on CBS, NBC, and NFL Network on Dec. 29, 2007 as the result of a scheduling adjustment days ahead of the game.

NBC and FOX will share pregame, halftime and postgame coverage for Saturday’s inaugural game. Both networks will air the same commercials throughout the broadcast.

The other three games will be played 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

USFL games will air on various networks after the opener, including NBC, FOX, FS1, USA Network and will stream on Peacock.