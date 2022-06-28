Proceedings at the annual general meeting

Matas A/S

Company announcement no. 07 2022/23

Allerød, 28 June 2022





The annual general meeting of Matas A/S was held on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 at 4:00 p.m. (CEST) at IDA Conference Center, Kalvebod Brygge 31-33, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.

Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting

The report by the Board of Directors on the 2021/22 financial year was noted by the general meeting

The audited annual report for the 2021/22 financial year was adopted

The general meeting approved the distribution of profits in accordance with the adopted annual report for the 2021/22 finanial year, including distribution of dividends of DKK 2.00 per share of a nominal value of DKK 2.50. Dividends are expected to be paid on 1 July 2022

Members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management were discharged of liability

The remuneration report for the 2021/22 financial year was approved in the advisory vote

The remuneration to the Board of Directors for the 2022/23 financial year was approved

Elections and composition of the Board of Directors

Lars Vinge Frederiksen, Henrik Taudorf Lorensen, Mette Maix, Birgitte Nielsen and Kenneth Melchior were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors

Lars Jensen was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors

EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as the Company’s auditors in accordance with the Audit Committee’s recommendation

Immediately following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Lars Vinge Frederiksen as Chairman and Mette Maix as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors

Authorisation to acquire treasury shares

The general meeting granted authorisation to the Board of Directors to let the Company acquire treasury shares for up to 10% of its share capital in the period until the next annual general meeting, always provided that the Company’s holding of treasury shares may at no time exceed 10% of the share capital. The purchase price may not deviate by more than 10% from the price quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the date of purchase





Story continues

Proposals by the Board of Directors adopted at the Annual General Meeting

The amendment of the Company’s Articles of Association regarding the use of English as language for company announcements, annual reports and in connection with general meetings was adopted

The amendment of the Company’s Articles of Association increasing the maximum number of members on the Board of Directors was adopted

The general meeting adopted a general indemnification scheme in favour of members of the Board of Directors, members of the Executive Management and other executives

Authorisation was granted to the chairman of the annual general meeting to file the resolutions adopted with the Danish Business Authority

Articles of Association

Updated Articles of Association as approved at the Annual General Meeting today is attached





Allerød, 28 June 2022

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Matas A/S





Lars Vinge Frederiksen

Chairman of the Board of Directors





For further information, please contact:

Frederikke Linde

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments



