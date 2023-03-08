Problem of murdered and missing Native American women needs more attention | Commentary

I want to share with you an issue that you probably haven’t heard about, but has plagued Native American communities across the country.

Native American women are missing or murdered at 10 times the national average rate.

According to a study in 2016 by the National Crime Information Center, there were about 5,712 reports of missing American Indian and Alaska Native women. An October 2022 report by the University of North Dakota School of Law cited U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs data estimating that there are currently 4,200 missing and murdered cases that have gone unsolved.

However, we rarely hear about these stories, why this happens or what happened to the missing Native American women.

Some other problems with the murdered and missing Indigenous women include misclassification, data collection and reporting issues.

Personally, I have had relatives and friends who have been murdered and are missing because of this epidemic.

My mother feared for my life when I was on the road to and from Topeka during my time as a representative in the Kansas House of Representatives.

I constantly checked in with others about my whereabouts, especially if I had meetings that ran late, because I didn’t want to become another statistic.

Now as new mother, I share this same fear for my daughter when she grows up and I plan to take all the precautions to make sure she is safe.

The Trump administration took action to address the MMIW crisis with laws signed into place such as the Savanna Act and the Not Invisible Act.

Various states across the country also acted, including Kansas.

In 2020, I worked on a bill about this issue with then-Attorney General Derek Schmidt, that coordinates training efforts between the Kansas tribes, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, local law enforcement, and other agencies regarding missing and murdered indigenous persons in Kansas.

I worked to educate my colleagues about this issue and shared the horrific statistics about why it was important for Kansas to implement legislation.

The bill passed with bi-partisan support and was signed into law by Gov. Laura Kelly in 2021.

There is a movement across the country to help tackle this issue within the Native American communities.

Locally, members from the Native American community started a MMIW Wichita-KS chapter in 2021.

I spoke with the chair of the Wichita MMIW Chapter, Tashina Buffalohead, and she expressed how the chapter works to raise awareness about the ongoing epidemic that is happening and to educate people about the issue.

Last year, the City of Wichita recognized May 5 as the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Day with a proclamation, and it hopes to do so again this year with an event.

It is vitally important for all of us to take every opportunity to educate others and raise awareness of this epidemic that has hit the Native American communities.

Together, we can help protect our mothers, sisters, and daughters.

Ponka-We Victors-Cozad is a member of The Eagle Editorial Advisory Board. She is a former member of the Kansas House of Representatives, and a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation and the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma.