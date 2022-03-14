The Problem With The Introvert Vs. Extrovert Debate

Pema Bakshi
·6 min read

In the hopes of simplifying the minefield that is modern dating, or gauging if your new coworker is going to be a good ‘culture fit’, it’s easy to get caught up in the hype of personality types. Whether it didn’t work out with an ex because they were a narcissist, or you and your boss don’t see eye-to-eye because your zodiac elements inherently clash, there’s no shame in wanting to glean some insight into our own and other people’s interior lives. After all, life is complicated, so it’s only natural to seek out some structure. But when it comes to the introvert vs. extrovert debate, what if we’ve gotten it all wrong? What if none of us are here, there, or anything in between?

What makes an introvert vs. an extrovert?

As psychoanalyst Carl Jung, who introduced the concepts back in 1923 described, extroverts prefer to engage with the outer world of objects, sensory perception, and action. Introverts, on the other hand, were described as being more focused on their inner world of reflection, are thoughtful and insightful. It’s this model that sets up the basis for the controversial-yet-prolific Myers-Briggs personality test.

Another way of looking at what distinguishes the two in a more self-assessing way, is reflecting on the source of one’s ‘energy’. You may enjoy spending most of your time alone, but if you are energised by having others around you, then you may be an extrovert. If you’re someone that may enjoy social settings but feels the need to ‘recharge’ by yourself, then you could sit further along the introvert side of the spectrum. Some people compare this to being right or left-handed, though, where having a dominant hand doesn’t leave your other hand completely immobile or useless, you’re just naturally better with one. This of course, is far from scientific, but it helps people to identify their interpersonal needs better.

The problem with this is that we tend to view the two groups as being behaviourally disparate, often employing the framework as a quick way to categorise people based on particular traits. Certain characteristics such as being opinionated, sociable, optimistic or boisterous are typically associated with extraversion, while being a good listener, soft-spoken, socially-anxious or a homebody is often thought to spell out introversion. But as René Mõttus Ph.D. writes in Psychology Today, “as handy as these labels are, they misrepresent reality. Using them assumes that people fall into distinct groups in the traits, but they don’t.”

Mõttus also points out these are all just convenient groupings that don’t say anything real — or even necessary — about nature. “There is no reason to think that nature has created introverts or extroverts,” he writes. “Instead, people can have all levels of the trait we recognise as extraversion, from very low to very high with the majority being somewhere halfway between these.”

This framework is inherently flawed, as it would mean there were only two types of people in this world capable of only two distinct groups of traits which is just wildly untrue. One way that people try to reason with this structure is through the idea of the ‘ambivert’.

What is an ambivert?

An ambivert, as originally described by psychologist Edmun S. Conklin, is someone who sits in the middle, neither purely introverted or extroverted. “This ability to oscillate between what is clearly introversion and what is clearly extraversion, to find values of life frequently in each phase of activity, is what I have called ambiversion,” he wrote in a 1924 paper.

As Jung posed back in the 1920s, most people are ‘ambiverts’, a hybrid of sorts that can comfortably shift from one side to the other. But while many take comfort in identifying as such, the existence of an ambivert is still anchored in a binary. After all, if it’s a spectrum we’re all moving back and forth along, the concept of being in the middle is redundant, as we’re all simply in constant flux.

On top of that, most of us would agree that a person’s capacity for outward sociability isn’t actually indicative of their personality or social comfort zones. I, for example, have long-identified as an introverted person. I’m also not one to shy away from a party, a debate, or even a chat with a stranger — as long as I get my required me-time, of course.

And the more fellow self-dubbed introverts I speak to about the matter, the more useless it seems to get caught up in these labels in the first place. For the most part, those of us who identify as introverts can still manage to socialise with ease, enjoying these occasions, while even the most extraverted of people can find joy in some time alone or a night in.

People can not only change where they’re at on the spectrum of extraversion, but maybe we all never really ‘land’ anywhere.

We also have the capacity to evolve over time, moving from one side of the spectrum to another, particular in a post-pandemic world.

After years spent in and out of lockdowns, many ‘extroverts’ have found themselves feeling more and more adjusted to — and even developing an inclination towards — alone time. Sure, all of us are feeling a little rusty, socially, particularly with things like small talk, corporate banter and meeting strangers. But it goes deeper for some.

As Mariam, 34, tells me, her social threshold completely turned after emerging from lockdowns. “According to all the personality tests I’ve taken, I’m firmly in the extrovert camp,” she explains. “But although I haven’t taken one recently, I know for a fact that my extroversion has dampened since Covid.

“Even though I still like socialising, I find myself feeling exhausted after each interaction, and needing to have longer breaks between engagements. I need more alone time to recuperate from social interactions, and struggle to make even the smallest of small talk with strangers,” she says.

“I’d never viewed extroversion/introversion as a spectrum before, but it seems like that’s true for me.”

But with or without a global pandemic, people can not only change where they’re at on the spectrum of extraversion, but maybe where we go wrong is in assuming people ‘land’ somewhere. While it’s only natural to take comfort in frameworks that help us understand ourselves and the people around us better, there’s only so much insight we can draw from these antiquated identifiers. As one study from the University of Helsinki found, almost everyone feels tired or burnt out from extended socialising, regardless of their personality. Maybe it’s all just dependent on the particular context, company, environment and time.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

These Are The Best Jobs for Introverts

Could Zoom Fatigue Be Worse For Extroverts?

Could You Be An Ambivert?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Scottie Barnes says he's growing more and more comfortable in the post

    After a dominant second half versus the Spurs on Wednesday, Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes discussed his improved post play and how much it means to have Fred VanVleet back out on the floor. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Nick Nurse praises Raptors role players after blowout of Spurs

    After Toronto's 15-point win over the Spurs, head coach Nick Nurse expressed how proud he was of Dalano Banton for stepping up, while crediting Scottie Barnes along with Precious Achiuwa for his recent stretch of play. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.&nbsp;

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.