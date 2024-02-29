The problem child returns to the ring: What to know for Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland fight

Jake Paul returns to the ring for the first time in 2024 when he takes on Ryan Bourland, part of the undercard of the Amanda Serrano-Nina Meinke title match, although the bout is listed as a co-main event.

Paul, 8-1 (5 KOs), has won two consecutive fights after he lost a split decision to Tommy Fury in February 2023. Paul followed that up with a victory over Nate Diaz in August and scored a first-round knockout over Andre August in December.

In Bourland (17-2, 6 KOs), a journeyman 35-year-old from California, "the problem child" gets back to facing a boxer, and this time the bout will be eight rounds.

Bourland hasn't fought since September 2022, when he won a fifth-round TKO over Santario Martin.

Here is more information on how to watch Jake Paul on Saturday, March 2:

Jake Paul knocks out Andre August.

When is Jake Paul's fight vs. Ryan Bourland?

Jake Paul will face of against Ryan Bourland on Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m. ET. The fight will take place at Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

How to stream Jake Paul fight vs. Ryan Bourland

The Paul-Bourland fight can be streamed on DAZN (Watch Now).

Other fights on Jake Paul fight card

Featherweight: Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke

Featherweight: Pedro Marquez Medina vs. Brandon Valdes

Super Featherweight: Christopher Diaz vs. Headley Scott

Cruiserweight: Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland

Featherweight: Javon Walton vs. Joshua Torres

Light Flyweight: Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Rene Santiago

Junior Bantamweight: Krystal Rosado vs. Gloria Munguilla

Welterweight: Elijah Flores vs. Alejandro Munera

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jake Paul fight vs. Ryan Bourland: What to know, how to watch, more