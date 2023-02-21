Probiotic Supplements Market is anticipated to reach US$ 23,977.9 million by 2033, High Demand for Protein-Rich Products, Consumption of Functional Food & Beverages and Dietary Supplements | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Potential of Probiotic Supplements to Purge the Menace of Various Skin and Digestive Disorders, set to Accelerate Global Market at 13% CAGR by 2033. The market for probiotic supplements in the United States is estimated to account for a dominant share of 40.1 % in the global industry. From 2023 to 2033, it is anticipated to expand at a robust CAGR of 9.8%

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to comprehensive research by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global probiotic supplements market is slated to be valued at US$ 7,078.1 million. Between 2023 and 2033, an impressive 13.0% CAGR is likely to propel the market. This is anticipated to raise the market’s value to US$ 23,977.9 million in 2033.

In recent years, the popularity of probiotic supplements has skyrocketed around the world. This is owing to the rising awareness of the health advantages that probiotics have to offer, particularly for the digestive system.

Probiotics or ‘good’ bacteria occur naturally in the guts of humans and animals. Their activity allows the digestive system to function at its best and keep the body ticking. However, probiotic levels may dwindle in the gut due to infections and medications, and when they do, the ‘bad’ bacteria take over and wreaks havoc.

Probiotic supplements are helpful in restoring the much-needed balance between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ bacteria. These supplements typically contain common probiotics such as lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, which can relieve symptoms of diarrhea and a wide range of digestive issues. Certain probiotic supplements are also helpful in treating particular skin conditions.

In countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and India, probiotics supplements sales have been on the rise. FMI anticipates this trend to continue not only across these countries, but also in other parts of the world.

Probiotic supplements companies have been incredibly proactive in their efforts to showcase their products along with their benefits in front of target audiences. They are increasingly leveraging the power of social media and the burgeoning penetration of various sales channels to make audiences curious.

In the long run, players’ efforts are set to spur demand for probiotic supplements and drive market acceleration. However, the market has certain challenges to contend with as well. The most prominent among them is the fact that research on probiotics is still limited.

While they undoubtedly can improve particular medical issues, not much is known regarding their safety aspects. Several players have also come under fire from experts and prominent health organizations for making bold claims and failing to deliver.

Key Takeaways from the Probiotic Supplements Market Study

  • Between 2018 and 2022, the market for probiotic supplements progressed at a CAGR of 13.0%.

  • The market for probiotic supplements is anticipated to reach US$ 23,977.9 million by 2033.

  • The market is likely to register a valuation of US$ 7,078.1 million in 2023.

  • The United Kingdom market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033.

  • In terms of bacteria, the lactobacillus segment is estimated to account for a dominant share of 53.0% of the global market in 2023.

  • Based on distribution channel, the pharmacy stores segment is dominant and has a significant market share of 42.1% of the global market.

“Players in the global market for probiotic supplements are also focusing on developing prebiotics and postbiotics. Both prebiotics and postbiotics are aimed at maintaining proper probiotic levels for extended periods. Several companies are also combining prebiotics and probiotics in products known as synbiotics.”-Says an FMI Analyst

Who is Winning?

Facility expansions are seen as the most effective ways of catering to the increasing worldwide demand for probiotics. Between 2023 and 2033, FMI also anticipates companies to collaborate and make the most of social media to increase brand awareness.

Leading players in the market right now include Goerlic Pharma, Church & Dwight Co.Inc., BioGaia AB., The Clorox Company, DR. WILLMAR SCWABE GROUP, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., i-Health, Probi AB., Inc., Jarrow Formulas, Sanofi., Lifeway Foods, Inc., NOVA Probiotics, PharmaCare Laboratories, Natural Factors, Inc., and Total Nutrition, Inc.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global probiotics supplements market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges compelling insights on the electric air fresheners market based on bacteria (lactobacillus, streptococcus, bifidobacterium), form (tablets, capsules, liquid, powder premixes, gummies/chewable, lozenges, liquid & gels), end user (women, seniors, kids), distribution channel (hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, e-commerce, pharmacy stores), and function (immunity & digestive health, urogenital health, vaginal health, urinary tract infections, pregnancy, weight management) across seven regions.

Probiotic Supplements Market by Category

By Bacteria:

  • Lactobacillus

  • Streptococcus

  • Bifidobacterium

By Form:

  • Tablet

  • Capsules

  • Liquid

  • Powder Premixes

  • Gummies/Chewable

  • Lozenges

  • Liquid & Gels

By Function:

  • Immunity & Digestive Health

  • Urogenital Health

  • Vaginal Health

  • Urinary Tract Infections

  • Pregnancy

  • Weight Management

By Distribution Channel:

  • Hypermarket/ Supermarket

  • Specialty Stores

  • e-Commerce

  • Pharmacy Stores

By End User:

  • Women

  • Seniors

  • Kids

