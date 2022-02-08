Probes of Montreal-area high school ordered after coaches arrested on sex charges

MONTREAL — Two investigations have been ordered into the allegedly toxic climate at a Montreal high school where three coaches were arrested on sex charges last week.

In a statement, the Marguerite-Bourgeoys school board said late Monday that after seeing reports about the allegedly abusive situation at École secondaire Saint-Laurent, the board ordered an independent probe.

On Tuesday, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge confirmed he had ordered an administrative investigation at the school, in the city's St-Laurent borough, under a provision of the Education Act.

“The allegations brought to the Department's attention in this case are worrying and that is why I was quick to mandate the department's teams to investigate," Roberge said in a statement.

"There is no compromise on the safety of students and staff within the network — our schools must be safe and healthy environments at all times."

In the aftermath of the arrests of three basketball coaches on sex-related charges last week, witnesses told La Presse they had tried to denounce the alleged abuse of coaches, but they said a climate of verbal abuse and intimidation prevailed in the girls basketball program.

Last week, police arrested Daniel Lacasse and Charles-Xavier Boislard, both 43, and Robert Luu, 31. Together they face eight charges involving two female victims, with the offences alleged to have occurred between 2008 and 2017.

Montreal police said last week they were looking for other possible victims. Luu and Lacasse are due back in court this week for bail hearings, while Boislard was granted bail last week.

The school board, known in Quebec as a service centre, says it has hired an external firm to establish a "fair portrait" of the situation and that it is committed to the safety and well-being of students and staff.

"No effort will be spared to clarify this situation, which is taken very seriously," the board said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2022.

