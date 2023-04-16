Probe after two girls, 14 and 15, ‘raped after being approached outside McDonald’s’

(Google Maps)

Two teenage girls have allegedly been raped after being approached by a pair of men outside a McDonald’s.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following reports of an attack on a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl on Saturday night in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

One of the girls was raped between 7pm and 8pm in Riversley Park, Warwickshire Police said, while the other was attacked in Jubilee Park between 7pm and 10pm.

The first suspect is 5ft 5 in with a skinny build, straight black hair, tanned skin and some facial hair.

He is said to have been wearing black trousers and a black puffa jacket, as well as diamond stud earrings.

The other suspect was of a similar height and build but pale with short, black curly hair. He also wore a black puffa coat, with black tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

Detective Inspector Paul Sartoris said: “These were shocking incidents and were devastating for both victims who are being supported by specially trained officers.

“While no arrests have been made, a full investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding these incidents, which I recognise will cause great concern in the community.”

Police have urged anyone with information about the attacks to come forward.

The force can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 326 for the Riversley Park attack or 363 for the Jubilee Park attack of 15 April 2023.