Probe Over ISIS Links in J&K Deepens, NIA Conducts Raids in Multiple Locations

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday, 10 October, carried out searches at 16 places in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with two cases – 'ISIS Voice of Hind' case and the 'Bathindi IED recovery' case – with the help of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police, ANI reported.

The raids were carried out in nine locations in Srinagar, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Baramulla districts, on the residences of several traders, in connection with the Voice of Hind case, and the counter-terrorism agency seized mobile phones and laptops.

Terror outfit Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has been releasing a monthly magazine by the name of Voice of Hind since February 2020, which aims to incite and radicalise impressionable Muslim youth, India Today reported.

J&K: National Investigation Agency (NIA) conduct raids in Anantnag in connection with cases of the publication of 'Voice of Hind' magazine (which aims to incite & radicalize impressionable youth) and recovery of IED



The NIA had registered the case on 29 June and said that ISIS terrorists along with its cadre in India had created a network by assuming pseudo-online identities to disseminate ISIS-related propaganda material.

On 11 July, the NIA had arrested three accused, residents of Anantnag district, in connection with the case, ANI had reported.

Meanwhile, in connection with ongoing investigation into The Resistance Front (TRF) case, related to a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist apprehended with 5 kg IED in Jammu's Bhatindi, the NIA raided seven locations in Srinagar, Sopore, and Anantnag districts.

It also raided the house of TRF commander Sajjad Gul in Srinagar, India Today reported.

TRF has the backing of LeT and other terror groups like the Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Earlier, in August, the NIA had conducted searches at two locations in Karnataka's Bhatkal, and arrested one Jufri Jawhar Damudi related to the Voice of Hind case.

(With inputs from India Today and ANI.)

